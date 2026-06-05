Alleged possession of firearm

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a man accused of possessing a firearm.

Robin James Lacey (49) of Apartment 8, Block A, Mount Suir Manor, Gracedieu, Waterford, appeared before Judge Michael Connellan at Waterford District Court last month. He is accused of allegedly possessing a firearm, contrary to Section 2 of the Firearms Act, 1925.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on 20 January 2024, Gardaí executed a search warrant at the accused’s home address. During the search, Gardaí allegedly found a suspected firearm in the kitchen cupboard. Sgt Phelan said the item was identified as an ‘air-pistol’, and classified as a firearm as the velocity of it allegedly exceeded one joule.

Judge Connellan decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning that the matter will stay at the District Court. The judge remanded the accused on bail until 7 July 2026, when the case will be mentioned again for a plea or date for hearing to be indicated.

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Robyn Power