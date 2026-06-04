Appeal to find missing Waterford man

Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public to help locate a man missing in Waterford city.

John McDonagh (63) is reported missing from Kilcohan, Waterford, since Wednesday 3 June 2026. He is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height, with grey hair and is of a slim build.

A Garda Spokesperson said: “Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his wellbeing. Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station at (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”