Judge accepts jurisdiction in case of alleged dangerous driving

Waterford District Court recently heard a case involving a young man accused of dangerous driving following an alleged altercation at a forecourt in the city.

Cian Garrahan (25) of no fixed abode, with a previous address at Ard Daire, Ferrybank, appeared before Judge Michael Connellan in court last month. He is accused of alleged dangerous driving, contrary to Section 53(1) of the Road Traffic Act, and endangerment, contrary to Section 13 of the Non- Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

For the purpose of jurisdiction, Inspector Joe O’Neill outlined to the court that on 14 January 2023, at the forecourt of Maxol Filling Station, Military Road, an alleged altercation occurred between the accused, another woman, and the alleged injured party.

Insp. O’Neill said it is alleged that after the accused separated a fight between the other two, he then got into a car and drove it towards the victim.

It was noted in court that no impact was observed between the car and the alleged victim, but she had been on the ground as the vehicle left the scene.

CCTV of the alleged incident was played to the court by Garda Claire Stakelum, with different angles shown. Garda Stakelum said although the footage doesn’t show the alleged victim being struck by the car, she allegedly received injuries including bruising.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty said he was seeking for the matter to stay in the District Court.

Judge Connellan decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning that the matter will stay in the District Court. The judge remanded the accused on continuing bail until 7 July 2026, when the case will be mentioned again for a plea to be indicated.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power