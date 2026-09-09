Waterford District Court recently mentioned two cases involving the alleged theft of copper wiring.

John Delaney (37) of 6 Closegate, Manor Street, Waterford city, and Bernadette Lawrence (36) of The Rock, Bilberry, Waterford, are both accused of single counts of alleged theft, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. The cases were mentioned at a court sitting before Judge William Aylmer last month.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that both defendants are accused of stealing €50 worth of copper wiring each from Bausch & Lomb, Waterford city, on 25 March 2026. Judge Aylmer decided to accept jurisdiction in both cases, meaning they can be heard at the District Court.

The judge put Mr Delaney’s case back to 6 October 2026, and Ms Lawrence’s to 19 November, for a plea or a date for hearing to be indicated in both cases.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power