Member of the public allegedly assaulted and robbed in city

A man has appeared in court accused of an alleged assault and robbery against a member of the public at Millennium Plaza.

The man, aged 22, has an address at Portree Guesthouse, 10/11 Mary Street, Waterford city. He appeared via video link at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month before Judge William Aylmer, and is charged with alleged assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997, as well as alleged robbery, contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. The charges relate to an alleged incident that occurred on 6 May 2026 at Millenium Plaza, Waterford city.

It is alleged that the man assaulted another man and took a backpack containing a Northface jacket, two debit cards, an IPhone 11, Apple Airpods and €200 in cash from him during the incident. The belongings are believed to have a total value of €600.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that directions are not yet available in the case, as the DPP requested clarification. Sgt Phelan requested for the matter to be put back for two weeks.

Judge Aylmer remanded the accused in custody to appear again before the court on 8 September 2026.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power