Book of evidence served on twins accused of assault

A book of evidence has been served on twin brothers who are accused of assaulting a jogger in Waterford city this summer.

Dale Brazil (31) of 14 Butterfield Drive, Mountneil Drive, Waterford, and Derek Brazil (31) of 29 Knightsgrange, Lacken Road, Waterford, appeared before Judge William Aylmer at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month. They are both charged with a single count each of assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The charges relate to an alleged incident that occurred on Monday 8 June at St John’s River Walk, Waterford city. A male jogger was out on the walkway that evening when he was allegedly assaulted by two men unknown to him.

The accused twin brothers were subsequently arrested and charged in relation to the alleged incident, and have been remanded in custody since 12 June.

Both accused were produced in court last week, and it was heard that a book of evidence is ready to be served in the case. It was also noted in court that the brothers were previously denied bail in both the District Court and High Court, and that they intend to apply for bail again.

Acting for the defendants, Ciarán P Murphy BL, appearing on behalf of solicitor Ken Cunningham told the court that they were “well within their right” to apply for bail during the court sitting. However, Sergeant John Phelan requested for the case to be put back for a week to give investigating Gardaí the opportunity to attend court, as the state was unaware the accused men intended to apply for bail.

Judge Aylmer said it was “no significant prejudice” for the defendants to wait a week, and that notice to apply for bail should be served on the state. The judge put the case back to Tuesday 1 September for the defendants to appear in court again, and also directed for the book of evidence to be served on both men on that date.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power