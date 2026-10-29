Alleged trespassing at Council owned house

Waterford District Court recently heard a case involving a man accused of trespassing at a vacant house owned by the Council.

William Harty (21) of Bay 7, Kilbarry Halting Site, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court in September. He is charged with alleged trespassing in a building, contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that the DPP indicated summary disposal in the case. However, for the purpose of jurisdiction, Sgt Hickey outlined that shortly after 3.00pm on 29 November 2025, Gardaí were called to Ardmore Park housing estate, Ballybeg, Waterford city.

Residents reported seeing a man, identified as the accused, enter a house in the estate through a back window. Gardaí allegedly found the accused in an upstairs bedroom with a bottle of vodka after they conducted a search, Sgt Hickey said.

Sgt Hickey added that the property is owned by Waterford City and County Council and was vacant at the time of the alleged incident.

Judge Staunton decided to accept jurisdiction, which will allow the matter to be heard at the District Court. The judge put the case back to 20 October 2026 for a plea or date for hearing to be indicated.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power