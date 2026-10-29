WATERFORD BUSINESS AWARDS 2026

SHORTLISTED BUSINESS BIOGRAPHIES

BEST IN HOSPITALITY

The Hat Maker Hotel

The Hat Maker is an independently owned boutique hotel offering a distinctive blend of style, comfort and character. Its 16 individually designed bedrooms each have their own personality, creating a welcoming and memorable stay for guests. The hotel’s bar and café provide a relaxed place to enjoy coffee, a drink or a catch-up with friends. Ideally placed for visitors exploring Waterford and its beautiful coastline, The Hat Maker offers a characterful base for weekend escapes, short breaks and local discoveries.

Waterford Marina Hotel

Located on the banks of the River Suir, a short stroll from Waterford’s Viking Triangle, Waterford Marina Hotel is the city’s only waterfront hotel. Welcoming guests since 1998, this four-star hotel combines comfort and style with easy access to the city’s shops, restaurants and landmarks. Guests can enjoy riverside views from the terrace, dine at Elva and experience live music in the 1843 Bar every Friday and Saturday. The hotel caters for city breaks, family holidays, business travel and weekend escapes.

The Granville Hotel

Steeped in history and proudly at the heart of Waterford City, the four-star Granville Hotel has been family-owned since 1979. Renowned for its warm Irish hospitality, award-winning food and exceptional guest experiences, the Granville has become a much-loved destination for visitors and locals alike. With a dedicated team of 120 people, the hotel combines rich heritage with a progressive approach to hospitality, sustainability and innovation. Deeply committed to supporting local businesses, charities and community initiatives, the Granville continues to play an important role in Waterford’s story, celebrating its past while looking confidently towards an exciting and ambitious future.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (UP TO 20 EMPLOYEES)

European Regulatory Affairs Limited

European Regulatory Affairs Limited is an Irish-owned pharmaceutical consultancy based in County Waterford, working with pharmaceutical companies around the world. The business helps clients navigate the complex regulatory requirements involved in bringing medicines to patients across the EU and UK. Its team provides specialist knowledge, strategic guidance and practical support to help companies secure and maintain medicine approvals. By managing regulatory complexity, European Regulatory Affairs Limited helps clients turn innovative medicines into real-world solutions for the patients who need them.

The Shona Project

The Shona Project is a Waterford-based social enterprise empowering teenage girls and young women to realise their potential, build confidence and believe in themselves. Through inspiring programmes, educational resources and community initiatives, the organisation tackles issues affecting girls today, from self-esteem and mental health to body image and gender equality. By creating safe spaces for honest conversations and celebrating the achievements of women, The Shona Project is helping to raise a generation of confident, resilient young women ready to shape a brighter future.

WhiteBox Property Developments Ltd

Whitebox – Building for Every Stage of Life. Founded in 2019, Whitebox is a property development company with Waterford at its heart and national ambition. From pioneering Ireland’s first Affordable Purchase Scheme at Summerfields to delivering almost 700 homes nationwide, the company believes development is about more than buildings. It’s about creating communities, supporting families and making a lasting difference. With 2,400 homes in its pipeline, the company continues to grow while proudly wearing its blue jersey first. Built in Waterford. Building for Ireland.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (UP TO 100 EMPLOYEES)

360 Bia Óg

360 Bia Óg prepares fresh, nutritious hot school meals for children, with its Dungarvan-based team growing from serving one school in 2024 to reaching thousands of children across five counties by 2026. The business uses reusable flasks that travel from kitchen to classroom and back, with leftover food returned for conversion into renewable energy. Proudly rooted in Waterford, 360 Bia Óg is committed to serving schools across the county, including smaller and more remote communities. Its ambition is to follow its young customers into secondary school by 2030.

Copper Coast Renewables

Copper Coast Renewables is a Waterford-based renewable energy business supporting the transition towards a more sustainable future. With a focus on clean energy solutions, the company contributes to the growing green economy and the development of renewable energy across the South East. By embracing innovation and sustainable practices, Copper Coast Renewables reflects the region’s ambition to become a leader in Ireland’s energy transition. Its work highlights the opportunities for businesses, communities and the wider economy to benefit from a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Deep Digital Solutions Group

Deep Digital Solutions Group is a specialist consultancy and engineering company helping manufacturers unlock the full value of their industrial data. Combining deep manufacturing expertise, strategic consultancy and hands-on engineering, the organisation helps organisations connect, structure and contextualise data across equipment, production lines, sites and enterprises. The organisation creates trusted, scalable data foundations that enable better decision-making, improve operational efficiency, reduce losses and enhance manufacturing performance, while unlocking opportunities for advanced analytics, digital transformation and AI.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (100+ EMPLOYEES)

SETU Novus

SETU Novus brings together a wide range of services, facilities and expertise under one organisation, including accommodation, food and beverage, sport and societies, essential campus services and the flagship SETU Arena. Its work supports students in everyday campus life while also serving the wider community and hosting major national and international events. Through its teams and facilities, SETU Novus helps create positive experiences, supports local communities, attracts visitors and generates opportunities that contribute to Waterford’s growth and the wider regional economy.

Huron RelateCare

RelateCare is a Waterford healthcare services company, which was acquired by Huron, a global professional services firm, in June of 2026. RelateCare was founded in 2013, it has grown from a local start-up into a team of more than 1,100 people, 600 of them in the South East. Every year, RelateCare handles around ten million patient interactions for leading US health systems, including four of the top twenty hospitals in America. Blending compassionate people with innovative technology, RelateCare now part of Huron continues to transform the patient experience, delivering exceptional care and connection from Waterford to patients around the world.

Dawn Meats

Headquartered in Waterford, Dawn Meats is a leading international food group with a strong heritage in Irish farming and a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. Employing thousands of people and working with farming communities across multiple markets, the company supplies premium meat products to customers worldwide. Its landmark New Zealand partnership with Alliance Group, completed in 2025, saw Dawn Meats acquire a 65% stake, strengthening its global reach and creating new opportunities for farmers, customers and employees across both hemispheres.

CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Unitec IT Solutions

Unitec IT Solutions puts people at the centre of its IT support, giving each client a dedicated account manager who understands their business, systems and needs. The company takes a proactive approach, identifying and resolving issues before they disrupt customers. With 98% of its support ratings positive, Unitec provides services spanning cybersecurity, managed IT and artificial intelligence. Its team takes responsibility for clients’ technology so businesses can focus on their own work, combining accessible expertise with a responsive service delivered from within Ireland.

Lean Industry 4.0

Li4 was established in 2023 by South East Technological University (SETU) as Ireland’s National Centre of Excellence in Lean Industry 4.0. Its mission is simple but ambitious, it aims to make Ireland a world leader in productivity, sustainability, and digital transformation. The organisation works across sectors where performance and resilience matter most, from pharma and food to manufacturing, healthcare, and services. By helping organisations connect people, process, and technology, the organisation turns complex challenges into practical, measurable improvement.

Comeragh Pods

Comeragh Pods is a Rural Glamping destination nestled in The Comeragh Mountains within County Waterford, celebrated for blending nature immersion with five-star hospitality. Founded by Tracy and Padraig Quinlan, the Glamping site features 9 high-end self-contained pods, a bespoke country outdoor spa with stunning panoramic mountain views. Renowned for its warm, personalized guest experience and dedication to showcasing Ireland’s natural beauty, this Fáilte Ireland-accredited hidden gem has successfully boosted regional tourism, earning a well-deserved reputation for hospitality excellence.

ENVIRONMENTAL & SUSTAINABILITY

Antech Solutions

Since 2000, Antech Solutions has helped pharmaceutical companies and process industries improve quality, efficiency and compliance through scientific instrumentation, application support and services. Its solutions include laboratory and process analysers that help customers make faster, better-informed decisions. The company has also launched ReSolve, a solution designed to reduce high-performance liquid chromatography mobile-phase consumption and hazardous solvent waste. By lowering solvent purchasing and disposal requirements, ReSolve can help pharmaceutical and chemical laboratories reduce environmental impact while maintaining reliable performance and compliance.

Eastgate Engineering

Founded in 2007, Eastgate Engineering is an engineering and construction specialist employing approximately 500 people and delivering services across the UK and Ireland. Its end-to-end offering spans engineering and construction through to commissioning, start-up and long-term maintenance. The company works in safety-critical and technically demanding sectors, including offshore wind, power and renewables, oil, gas and chemicals, industrial manufacturing, data centres, and nuclear and defence. Its project experience includes major energy and infrastructure schemes such as Dogger Bank, Inch Cape, Sembcorp Utilities and VPI Immingham.

Clem Jacob Hire

Clem Jacob Hire is a Waterford-based plant, equipment and event hire specialist committed to supporting more sustainable construction and event solutions across the South East. By providing access to reliable, reusable equipment and infrastructure, the company helps customers make efficient use of resources while reducing the need for unnecessary purchases. Combining practical expertise with a customer-focused approach, Clem Jacob Hire supports projects of all sizes, delivering flexible solutions that prioritise efficiency, minimise waste and contribute to a more sustainable future for the region.

EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION

IBM Ireland

IBM’s Waterford site is an important centre for regional economic growth and global technology innovation. The team develops core features for IBM’s flagship mainframe product, IBM Z, which powers around 70% of global financial transactions. The site is also creating high-technology research and development roles in the South East. IBM has reinforced its regional commitment through an €11.5 million educational partnership with SETU, providing thousands of students with hands-on mainframe access and opportunities to develop expertise in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Wiz Digital Services

Wiz Digital Services helps businesses use technology to improve performance, protect data and modernise their systems. The company builds custom software, replaces ageing systems and helps organisations put artificial intelligence to practical use. It also protects businesses against data breaches and cyberattacks. Its work includes managing data for one of the world’s largest port operators and supporting the transport systems of a major UK city. Wiz Digital Services brings that experience to local businesses, offering a nearby team with the capability to deliver robust digital solutions.

Drink This…

Waterford-based Reso Health, the company behind Drink This…, is making personalised nutrition part of everyday life. Combining nutritional science, intelligent software and smart dispensing technology, Drink This… creates functional drinks tailored to each person’s changing needs. A daily wellbeing check-in informs every drink, turning a simple refreshment into personalised nutritional support. Designed initially for workplaces, the platform also provides aggregated wellbeing insights, helping organisations understand their people’s needs and bringing a fresh approach to employee wellbeing through practical, everyday innovation.

MARKETING EXCELLENCE

Journi Credit Union

Journi Credit Union takes a member-focused approach to helping people manage their money, achieve their goals and plan for the future. Its services are built around personalised support and a commitment to the communities it serves. Whether members are saving for something special, planning an important next step or seeking financial support, Journi aims to help them make informed decisions and move forward with confidence. With people at the heart of its approach, the credit union positions itself as a supportive partner throughout each member’s financial journey.

Antiques Ireland

Antiques Ireland brings together a passion for antiques, collectibles and timeless pieces that tell a story. The business offers customers the opportunity to discover unique finds, from distinctive decorative items to treasured pieces with character and history. Celebrating craftsmanship, heritage and the appeal of buying something truly individual, Antiques Ireland connects buyers with pieces that stand apart from the ordinary. With a focus on quality and individuality, it showcases Waterford’s place in Ireland’s vibrant antiques market.

Griffin Auctioneers

Based in the heart of Tramore, Griffin Auctioneers provides professional property services backed by local knowledge and a strong understanding of the Waterford property market. Whether buying, selling or letting, the team offers expert guidance and personalised support to help clients navigate every stage of their property journey. With a commitment to professionalism, clear communication and client satisfaction, Griffin Auctioneers works to achieve the best possible outcomes for homeowners, buyers, landlords and investors across Tramore and the wider South East.

NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

AeroClime Refrigeration & HVAC

Founded in 2025 by local engineer Andy White, AeroClime Refrigeration & HVAC is a Waterford-based specialist in commercial and industrial refrigeration, heating, cooling and ventilation. Its experienced team installs, maintains and repairs systems that businesses rely on to protect products, produce and people. AeroClime specialises in sustainable natural refrigerants and has commissioned some of Ireland’s first hydrocarbon heat pumps. The company has worked across more than 60 sites and was named an AIBF Rising Star for 2026, reflecting its early progress in a specialist sector.

Oh My Cookies

Oh My Cookies is a Waterford home bakery built around a love of baking and creating treats that make people happy. It specialises in generous New York-style cookies, including stuffed and indulgent varieties, alongside cookie cakes, cookie pies and other sweet treats. Personalised pink packaging helps make each order feel special, whether it is chosen for a celebration, a gift or an everyday treat. From its beginnings as a small home bakery, Oh My Cookies has grown to supply cafés across Waterford and the wider South East, as well as taking part in markets and events.

NOT-FOR-PROFIT AWARD

Solas Cancer Support Centre

The Solas Cancer Support Centre provides free services to people affected by a cancer diagnosis, including patients, family members, carers and those bereaved following the cancer experience of a loved one. In 2025, the centre supported 1,400 people and delivered more than 9,000 support sessions at its centres in Waterford and Dungarvan. Its services include counselling, complementary therapies, acupuncture and exercise programmes, alongside dedicated supports for children and adolescents. Solas offers practical and emotional support to people and families navigating the impact of cancer.

Waterford Hospice Movement

Waterford Hospice Movement turns community generosity into practical support for people living with life-limiting illness across Waterford and South Kilkenny. It funds home support, complementary therapies, patient comforts and creative wellbeing programmes. These services are available at home and through the South East Palliative Care Centre, helping patients experience greater dignity, connection and comfort while supporting their families and carers. Donors, fundraisers and volunteers make this work possible, enabling Waterford Hospice Movement to provide meaningful assistance to people and families during challenging periods of life.

KGK Community Development Group

Established in 2022, KGK Community Development (Knockanore, Glendine, and Kilwatermoy in West Waterford, representing approximately 1000 people) drives rural regeneration, social inclusion and community enhancement. Its impactful work includes transforming local amenities by purchasing and acquiring land, delivering a state-of-the-art floodlit astroturf pitch, a modern playground, and a fully lit walking track at the community field. Its current project is the re-development of a former HSE medical centre into a cafe and occasional pub, for which the organisation has received a Climate Action grant for €30K. The company’s success relies heavily on strong leadership from the 5 directors, teamwork, uniting local volunteers, 7 diverse community organisations under one legal entity, and securing funding from many sources to build sustainable facilities for current and future generations.

RETAIL EXCELLENCE

Adara

Adara, meaning “beauty”, is an independent women’s fashion boutique founded in Waterford in 2022. The business celebrates confidence, individuality and helping customers feel fabulous through carefully curated, feminine and fashion-forward collections. By offering selected pieces in limited quantities, Adara gives shoppers the opportunity to find clothing that feels distinctive while remaining wearable. The boutique is located in Waterford’s City Square Shopping Centre and is supported by a thriving online community. Adara has established itself as a destination for women looking for something a little different.

George Corbett Motors

Established in 1995 on Cork Road, George Corbett Motors is a family-run automotive retailer serving Waterford and the South East. The business is an official main dealer for Škoda, CUPRA, SEAT and Mazda, offering a broad range of motoring services. Customers can access new and pre-owned vehicle sales, certified aftersales support and electric vehicle servicing. Combining long-standing local relationships with digital innovation, George Corbett Motors focuses on transparent, seamless and customer-centred experiences throughout the ownership journey, helping drivers find and maintain vehicles suited to their needs.

House of Waterford

Located in Waterford’s historic Viking Triangle, the House of Waterford offers visitors a distinctive retail experience grounded in centuries of craftsmanship. The store is home to the world’s largest display of Waterford crystal, showcasing exquisite pieces, sculptural creations and prestigious sporting trophies. Customers can arrange personalised engraving and worldwide shipping, while guided factory tours reveal the artistry behind the crystal. An on-site bar and café add to the experience, bringing together heritage, retail and Irish hospitality in a landmark destination for visitors and locals alike.

TASTE OF WATERFORD AWARD

CocoaByJudit

Based in Cappoquin, County Waterford, CocoaByJudit creates award-winning artisan chocolates inspired by local ingredients and flavours. Founded by chocolatier Judit McNally, the business combines traditional craftsmanship with creative innovation to transform Waterford produce into distinctive luxury chocolates. CocoaByJudit won Blas na hÉireann Gold in both 2025 and 2026 and is committed to supporting local producers and championing the region’s food heritage. Through its carefully crafted chocolate and gifting ranges, the business shares a taste of the Déise with customers in Waterford and beyond.

Curraghmore Whiskey

Curraghmore Whiskey is a premium Irish whiskey brand rooted in County Waterford’s heritage and agricultural traditions. Inspired by more than 850 years of family history at Curraghmore Estate, the brand brings together craftsmanship, locally grown grain and a strong connection to the land. Its approach combines tradition with contemporary luxury, celebrating the people, place and passion behind every bottle. With a distinctive story and a commitment to quality, Curraghmore Whiskey showcases Waterford’s growing reputation for world-class food and drink and offers a whiskey experience grounded in local identity.

Merry’s Gastro Pub

Merry’s Gastro Pub is an award-winning restaurant and craft bar in the heart of Dungarvan. Its farm-to-fork approach celebrates local farmers and suppliers, with seasonal ingredients shaping a menu prepared in-house. The drinks selection reflects the same connection to place, featuring local craft beers and Irish spirits. Rooted in its community, Merry’s brings people together over good food, carefully selected drinks and a warm welcome. The business offers visitors and locals an inviting way to experience the flavours and hospitality of Waterford.

VISIT WATERFORD AWARD

Waterford International Film Festival

Waterford International Film Festival celebrates its 20th edition in 2026, bringing independent cinema and international creative talent to Waterford. Established in 2007, the festival showcases short films, screenplays and photography, connecting filmmakers and audiences through live screenings, awards and online programmes. It supports emerging and established creatives while promoting Waterford as a destination for culture, creativity and international exchange. Through screenings, partnerships and digital reach, the festival helps share Waterford’s cultural identity with audiences at home and abroad.

Waterford Walls

Waterford Walls is Ireland’s leading annual street art festival, transforming the city into a vibrant outdoor gallery through murals, creative collaborations and community engagement. The festival brings acclaimed international and Irish artists together to celebrate Waterford’s cultural identity, attract visitors, support local businesses and revitalise public spaces. Beyond the annual festival, The Walls Project delivers year-round commissions, workshops and community initiatives. Through creativity, Waterford Walls connects people, inspires communities and helps position Waterford as a leading destination for contemporary street art.

The Churchyard Sessions

The Churchyard Sessions are a series of free outdoor summer concerts held every Saturday & selected Fridays in the heart of Waterford’s Viking Triangle. This year, The Churchyard Sessions welcomed over 25,000 people to Bailey’s New Street throughout the summer months, where locals and visitors alike enjoyed free live music and an atmosphere like no other. The Sessions are proudly brought to you by The Reg & Waterford City and County Council.

Winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony at the Tower Hotel, Waterford City, on Friday, 13 November, 2026, including winners of the Entrepreneur of the Year, Special Recognition Award and Think Waterford First Award.