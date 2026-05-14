Andrew Phelan appointed General Manager of Kilkenny’s Avalon House Hotel

Avalon House Hotel has announced the appointment of Waterford City native Andrew Phelan as General Manager.

Located in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny, Avalon House Hotel is a well-established four-star property.

Andrew brings more than 30 years of senior hospitality leadership experience across some of Ireland and the UK’s most prestigious hotels, resorts and tourism destinations. A graduate of Shannon College of Hotel Management, he has held senior management positions at Ashford Castle, Lough Erne Resort, The Heritage, Castlemartyr Resort, Mount Juliet Estate and the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, Scotland.

Throughout his career, Andrew has earned a strong reputation for operational excellence, commercial growth, guest experience enhancement and team leadership. He has successfully led luxury hotels and tourism businesses through periods of expansion, redevelopment and transition, while consistently delivering strong financial and service performance. Most recently, Andrew served as Managing Director of Seapoint Golf Links, where he oversaw significant operational and commercial improvements and successfully hosted a number of major national golf events.

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew Phelan said: “I am absolutely delighted to join Avalon House Hotel as General Manager and to become part of such a well-established and respected property. Hospitality is fundamentally about people, service and creating memorable experiences, and I am very much looking forward to working closely with the excellent team at Avalon House Hotel to continue building on its strong reputation. My focus will be on delivering exceptional guest experiences, supporting and developing our people, and ensuring the hotel continues to thrive for guests, staff and the wider community alike.”

Director of Avalon House Hotel, Jane Comerford, said: “Andrew’s extensive experience, strong leadership skills and proven operational expertise make him an outstanding addition to Avalon House Hotel. As we look to the future, we have exciting plans to further enhance our offering. We look forward to working with him to build on the hotel’s strong reputation and to realise our ambitions for the continued growth and success of Avalon House Hotel as we continue investing in the guest experience.”