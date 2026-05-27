Unitec IT Solutions wins ‘Best Place to Work’

Unitec IT Solutions has been named Best Place to Work at the Tech Excellence Awards 2026, one of Ireland’s most respected national technology awards programmes.

In a sector where talent is scarce and expectations are rising; this award is far more than a trophy. It is a powerful endorsement that Unitec is building the kind of workplace where people can do their best work, develop long-term careers, and feel genuinely valued. For customers, it matters too: the quality and consistency of IT support depends on stable, skilled teams who are supported to learn, innovate and deliver—day in, day out. Winning Best Place to Work signals that Unitec’s culture is a strategic strength, not a slogan.

Founded in 2009, Unitec has grown from a regional IT provider into a nationally respected managed services business with close to 50 employees, multiple Irish locations, and an expanding international footprint, including operations in South Africa. This growth has been achieved while maintaining strong local roots and a commitment to building high-quality technology careers in the regions—demonstrating that world-class workplaces can thrive outside Dublin.

Ian Power, Managing Director of Unitec IT Solutions, said: “This award is incredibly important because it recognises what sits behind every great customer outcome—our people. In managed services, your culture shows up in every interaction: how you respond under pressure, how you solve problems, and how consistently you deliver”.

“We’ve worked hard to build a workplace grounded in trust, development and shared standards, where talented people can grow their careers and feel proud of the work they do. Winning Best Place to Work is a proud moment for our team, and it strengthens our commitment to keep building for the long term,” added Ian.

This award marks a major milestone for Unitec and reinforces its position as a leading employer in Ireland’s technology sector—one that is proving you can scale, innovate and compete nationally while still protecting what matters most: the people who make the work possible.