Appeal for witnesses to fatal road collision near Kilmeaden

A man aged in his 60s has died following a road collision near Kilmeaden yesterday afternoon. (Monday 6 July).

The collision, which involved two cars, occurred on the R680 road at Adamstown, Kilmeaden shortly before 1.50pm.

Gardaí and emergency services quickly responded, however, a male driver (60s) was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was conveyed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford (UHW), where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. The Coroner has been notified.

A Garda spokesperson has confirmed that no other injuries were reported in the collision, and that the road was closed for a period of time following the incident for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed the collision to contact them.

The spokesperson added: “Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R680 at Adamstown, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford between 1.00pm and 2.00pm on Monday 6 July 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on (051) 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

ROBYN POWER