Ard Scoil na Mara Junior Cert presentation

Happy Ardscoil Junior Cycle Students Sadhbh Kearns, Sally O’Donohoe and ASoibhínn Byrne. Photo: John Power
Ardscoil Junior Cycle students that included Kate Hutchinson Lilly Mac Sweeney and May Ryan. Photo: John Power
Delighted to get them. Ardscoil students Aoife Ford and Carly Walsh. Photo: John Power
Ardscoil Junior Cycle students Ella Hannessy and Robyn Connolly. Photo: John Power
Ardscoil Junior Cycle student Nicky Kekov, Leanna Buck, Frya Treacy and Maeve Barry. photo: John Power
Ardscoilna Mara Juinior Cycle students Jay O’Mahony and Lexie Barry. Photo: John Power
Ardscoil na Mara Junior Cycle/Certs students Kate Kelly and Leah Dalton. Photo: John Power
Maia Pas receiving her Junior Cert results with Year Head Ms. Kiely.. Photo: John Power
Ardscoil Junior Cert Recipients Rosalie Connerty and Rita Ní Mhaidin with Deputy Principal Ms. Power. Photo: John Power
A great result for Alicia Fontugne and Caoimhe Bohan. Photo: John Power
A Happy group of Junior Cert students at Ardscoil na Mara , Tramore. Photo: John Power
A Happy Rita Ní Mhaidín with Year Head Ms. Kiely. Photo: John Power
Year Head Ms. Kiely with Rian O’Donoghue, Cillian Delaney, Kevin Reynolds and Tom Quaid. Photo: John Power
Students Sofia Ogle, Millie Brett and Ella Dooley with Ms. Power, Deputy Principal. Photo: John Power
Ms. Kiely, Year Head and Charlotte Fitzgerald. Photo: John Power