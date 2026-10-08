Thu, 8th Oct 2026

Ard Scoil na Mara Junior Cert presentation

8th Oct 2026 | All Front Page News, News, School Talk

Happy Ardscoil Junior Cycle Students Sadhbh Kearns, Sally O’Donohoe and ASoibhínn Byrne. Photo: John Power

Ardscoil Junior Cycle students that included Kate Hutchinson Lilly Mac Sweeney and May Ryan. Photo: John Power

Delighted to get them. Ardscoil students Aoife Ford and Carly Walsh. Photo: John Power

Ardscoil Junior Cycle students Ella Hannessy and Robyn Connolly. Photo: John Power

Ardscoil Junior Cycle student Nicky Kekov, Leanna Buck, Frya Treacy and Maeve Barry. photo: John Power

Ardscoilna Mara Juinior Cycle students Jay O’Mahony and Lexie Barry. Photo: John Power

Ardscoil na Mara Junior Cycle/Certs students Kate Kelly and Leah Dalton. Photo: John Power

Maia Pas receiving her Junior Cert results with Year Head Ms. Kiely.. Photo: John Power

Ardscoil Junior Cert Recipients Rosalie Connerty and Rita Ní Mhaidin with Deputy Principal Ms. Power. Photo: John Power

A great result for Alicia Fontugne and Caoimhe Bohan. Photo: John Power

A Happy group of Junior Cert students at Ardscoil na Mara , Tramore. Photo: John Power

A Happy Rita Ní Mhaidín with Year Head Ms. Kiely. Photo: John Power

Year Head Ms. Kiely with Rian O’Donoghue, Cillian Delaney, Kevin Reynolds and Tom Quaid. Photo: John Power

Students Sofia Ogle, Millie Brett and Ella Dooley with Ms. Power, Deputy Principal. Photo: John Power

Ms. Kiely, Year Head and Charlotte Fitzgerald. Photo: John Power

- Munster Express

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