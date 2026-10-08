Zuckerberg paid over €51m for West Waterford castle

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan paid just over €51 million for Strancally Castle, it has been revealed.

The total figure for the sale has been listed as €51,171,155 and was published on the Residential Property Register this week.

The castle, which was originally built in 1827, is located at Knockanore, West Waterford, and overlooks the River Blackwater on a 440-acre sprawling estate. It is close to Ballynatray House, an 850-acre estate bought by British billionaire James Dyson for close to €30 million in 2024.

The purchase of the castle by Zuckerberg and Chan was first reported in August 2026. A spokesperson for Zuckerberg said at the time that “Mark and his family are excited to continue caring for this historic home and look forward to spending time in Ireland, where Meta maintains its international headquarters.”

Strancally Castle was previously owned by couple Michael and Giancarla Alen-Buckley, known for their involvement with the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, for 25 years.

The couple bought and renovated the castle in the early 2000s, and they are ‘delighted’ that Zuckerberg and his family intend to build on their stewardship, “by continuing to invest in maintaining and enhancing the property and grounds as their home in a sustainable manner.”

“We wish them and their family much happiness in this unique and blessed place,” they added.

ROBYN POWER