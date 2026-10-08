Cannabis worth over €800 allegedly found in garden

Gardaí allegedly discovered a large quantity of cannabis hidden in a garden coal bunker during the search of a house last year, the District Court heard.

Jason Westlake (52) of 1 Ardmore Park, Ballybeg, Waterford city, made no appearance at a sitting of Waterford District Court before Judge Kevin Staunton in September. He is charged with alleged possession of a controlled drug (namely cannabis) for personal use and for the purpose of sale and/or supply, contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant Michael Hickey informed the court that the DPP indicated summary disposal in the case, meaning it could be heard at the District Court. However, for the purpose of jurisdiction, Sgt Hickey outlined that at 3.15pm on 20 December 2025, Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Ardmore Park.

During the search of a coal bunker in the front garden, Gardaí allegedly discovered €880 worth of cannabis hidden in a tub.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty explained that the accused was not present in the court as the case has been “going on forever and a day.”

Judge Staunton decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning that the case can be heard at the District Court. The judge adjourned the matter to 7 December 2026 for hearing.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power