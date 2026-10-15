Arrests made in Birchwood murder investigation

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire at Birchwood housing estate this week.

This afternoon, Waterford Gardaí arrested a man (20s) and woman (30s) for alleged offences contrary to section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006 in connection with the arson attack and murder of four persons at 7 Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford.

Both individuals are currently detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 in a Garda Station in the Garda Eastern region.

Gardaí said the two children admitted to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin continue to receive treatment for their injuries. Their condition remains critical.

The house at Birch Avenue remains a crime scene and subject to a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Post-mortems on the four deceased have been completed. The post mortem result are not being released for operational reasons.

Family Liaison Officers continue to engage with the bereaved family who have been updated.

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person if you have any information on the murderous arson attack, please speak to the Garda investigation team at Waterford Garda station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that you know.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood, between 4.30 am and 5.30 am this morning Tuesday, 13th October, 2026 to contact investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was driving in the vicinity of Birchwood, or the adjoining roads, between 4.30am and 5.30am this morning, who may have dashcam footage or images to make such footage available to investigating Gardaí.

The investigation team can be contacted at the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.