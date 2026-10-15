Proposed Kilmeaden Data Centre refused permission

A proposed data centre development for Kilmeaden has been refused planning permission by Waterford City and County Council.

Crag Rathnew DC Limited and Kent Homes Limited had sought permission for a large scale development at the former cheese factory in Kilmeaden for a mixed use village centre, technology park, and renewable energy development on a total site area of 108.79 hectares, which will also include a state-of-the-art data centre.

The application was submitted in September, 2025, and since then, residents living in the locality have been protesting against the proposed development.

A decision to refuse permission was made today, 15 October, 2026.

More to follow on this story.

PAUL MOONEY