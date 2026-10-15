Public sector strike action Waterford & South Kilkenny

Fórsa members, SNA’s and teachers outside St. Stephen’s Dl La Salle BNS.
Revenue Commissioners at Revenue Regional Office, Waterford.
Forsa members, Revenue Commissioners, outside the Revenue Regional Office.
Sign at Revenue Regional Office.
Forsa members, outside the Revenue Regional Office, Waterford.
Teachers and SNA’s outside the Mercy Primary School, Waterford.
Members of Fórsa and Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), teachers, SNA’S, with Union Rep Michael Kavanagh, Cllr. Joeanne Bailey, and principal Catherine Burke outside Mount Sion Primary School.
Members of Teacher Union Ireland (TUI), Fórsa, and Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) at Manor Hill.
Members of TUI and Fórsa at SETU College Street Campus.
Members of Fórsa at SETU College Street Campus.
Members of SIPTU and TUI, teacher, staff, and admin staff, outside the Waterford College of Further Education.
Sign outside Waterford Courthouse.
Teachers and members of the ASTI outside De La Salle College.
SNA’s and members of Fórsa outside De La Salle College.
Teachers and members of the ASTI, along with SNA’s and members of Fórsa outside De La Salle College.
ASTI Fórsa members, Teachers, SNA’s and staff outside Waterpark Secondary School
ASTI members, Teachers, SNA’s and staff outside Waterpark Secondary School
Fórsa and INTO members, teachers, staff, SNA’s and principal outside Waterpark N.S.
Forsa members of Waterford Council outside the Menapia Building, the Mall, Waterford City.
Library Staff and Fórsa members outside of Waterford City and County Libraries Central Library.
Fórsa members from Southern Regional Assembly outside the Southern Regional Assembly headquarters at O’Connell Street, Waterford.