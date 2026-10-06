Average three-bed home increased by one percent

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Waterford city has risen by 1pc to €353,500 this quarter, according to a national survey by REA.

In County Waterford, prices over the past three months have increased by 0.8pc to an average of €307,500, the Q3 REA Average House Price Index shows.

The average time taken to reach sale agreed this quarter was five weeks in the city and 12 weeks across the county.

“There is an ongoing exodus of landlords leaving the market, which is putting significant pressure on the rental market by reason of a high volume of tenants searching for new homes with reduced rental stock,” said Eamonn Spratt of REA Spratt, Dungarvan.

The survey shows that this quarter, 75pc of purchasers in the city and 35pc across the county were first-time buyers, while a total of 59pc of sales in the county, and 25pc in Waterford city, were attributed to landlords leaving the market.

Additionally, agents in Waterford reported that the BER ratings of properties saw A-rated properties command 15pc price increases in the city and 25pc across the county in comparison to comparable C-rated properties.

The REA Average House Price Index concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.