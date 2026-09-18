Opening or Expanding Business Premises in Waterford: What to Get Right Early

Taking on new business premises is one of those decisions that can feel straightforward from the outside. You find a better location, sign the lease or complete the purchase, fit out the space and start trading.

In reality, the premises can change the economics and day-to-day operation of the business far more than the headline rent or purchase price suggests.

A larger shop may increase capacity but also increase utilities, insurance and staffing requirements. A workshop on the edge of the city may solve a space problem while creating new access or delivery issues. An office in a more prominent location may improve visibility while adding fit-out costs and a longer commitment.

Waterford is seeing continued investment in commercial space, including the €12 million George’s Court redevelopment in the city centre. That creates opportunity, but the right premises is still the one that supports the business model rather than simply looking impressive.

The expensive mistakes are usually the ones discovered late. Drainage has not been allowed for. Customers cannot find the entrance. Delivery vehicles have nowhere sensible to stop. The fit-out budget is exhausted before signage, professional fees and working capital have been covered.

The best time to solve those problems is before they become building work.

Make sure the premises solves a genuine business problem

Before looking at finishes, signage or fit-out layouts, be clear about why the business needs to move or expand.

Maybe the existing premises is too small. Perhaps you need better customer access, more storage, secure parking, a larger production area or a location that puts the business closer to its market. You may also be taking on premises for the first time after operating from home or shared space.

Write down the problem in plain terms.

If the issue is storage, calculate how much additional storage you actually need. If customer access is the problem, look at parking, public transport, footfall and the visibility of the entrance. If growth is driving the move, ask what volume the new premises needs to support over the next few years.

This helps you avoid paying for space that does not solve the original problem.

It also makes comparisons easier. Two units with similar floor areas can perform very differently if one has awkward loading access, poor frontage or a layout that requires expensive alteration.

Look beyond the headline rent or purchase price

The property cost is only the beginning.

A useful budget should include the deposit or purchase costs, professional fees, fit-out, furniture, equipment, signage, insurance, utilities, security, rates where applicable and any work needed before the premises can open.

Then add the costs created by the move itself. There may be a period when you are paying for two premises. Staff can lose productive time during relocation. Stock may need to be moved. Contractors may need to work around existing operations. Delays can push the opening date without delaying the bills.

Build a contingency into the budget rather than assuming every quote will survive unchanged.

Aldi’s new Waterford city-centre store is a useful reminder that a move is not simply a property transaction. New premises affect customer access, layout, staffing, deliveries, branding and the wider operation at the same time. The same principle applies at a much smaller scale.

If you are taking a lease, look beyond the monthly figure. Understand the term, break options, repairing obligations and any service charges before committing. If you are buying, consider how much cash will remain available after the transaction for the actual move and the first months of operation.

Check planning and physical constraints before designing the fit-out

It is easy to start designing a space before confirming what you can actually do with it.

That order can be expensive.

Depending on the premises and intended use, you may need to consider planning permission, change of use, fire safety, accessibility, signage restrictions, drainage, ventilation, utilities and the capacity of existing services.

The right professional advice depends on the project, but the principle is simple: establish the constraints before paying for a detailed fit-out that assumes they do not exist.

Walk the site as an operator, not just as a buyer or tenant.

Where will deliveries arrive? How will waste leave? Can customers find the door easily? Is there enough room for staff parking, storage and plant? Where are the existing water, power and drainage connections? If the business operates early or late, are access and lighting suitable at those times?

A layout that looks efficient on paper can create daily friction if the physical movement of people, stock and vehicles has not been considered.

Plan for surface water before the site is finished

Drainage is one of the easiest parts of a commercial project to ignore because it sits in the background when everything is working properly.

It becomes much harder to ignore after a yard floods, a car park holds water or a drainage solution has to be retrofitted around finished landscaping.

Roofs, paved yards and car parks all create hard surfaces that change how quickly rainfall runs off a site. Waterford’s development plan places emphasis on sustainable drainage and managing surface water in a controlled way rather than treating runoff as something to deal with at the edge of the project.

On developments where runoff needs to be stored temporarily and released at a controlled rate, stormwater attenuation can form part of the drainage strategy. The system may use tanks, crates or other storage arrangements depending on the site, but the business owner does not need to design the engineering solution personally.

What matters at decision stage is leaving enough room and budget for whatever drainage approach the project requires.

Ask the practical questions early. Where does surface water currently go? What changes when more of the site becomes hardstanding? Is there enough space for drainage infrastructure? Are levels and falls suitable? Does the proposed layout interfere with access for maintenance?

A drainage engineer can answer the technical questions. Your job is to make sure drainage is not discovered after the site plan is already fixed.

Make the premises easy to find and recognise

Once the building works, customers still need to know they have arrived at the right place.

This sounds obvious, but many businesses underestimate how difficult an unfamiliar commercial site can be to navigate. A unit may share an entrance with several others. A building may sit back from the road. The fascia may be visible from one direction and almost invisible from another.

Look at the premises from the customer’s point of view before finalising the branding.

Can you identify it while approaching in a car? Is the entrance obvious after dark? If the site has several doors, does a first-time visitor know which one to use? Are delivery drivers likely to stop in the correct place?

Fascia signage, window graphics, directional signs and entrance lighting all have different jobs. Where the site has a forecourt, entrance road or existing flagpole, corporate flags can provide another visible brand marker and help identify the premises from a greater distance.

Use visibility tools to solve a real wayfinding problem rather than simply adding more branding.

The best signage is often the signage you barely notice because it answered the question before you had to ask it.

Design around how the business will actually operate

A commercial premises is a working system, not a photograph.

Before the fit-out is finalised, run through an ordinary day from opening to closing.

Where do staff arrive and leave belongings? Where is incoming stock held before it is put away? Can a delivery happen without blocking customers? Is there enough room for waste separation and collection? If equipment needs servicing, can a technician reach it without disrupting the whole premises?

Think about the busiest day rather than the quietest one.

A café that works perfectly at 11am may fail at 8am if deliveries, staff arrivals and customer queues all compete for the same small area. A showroom may look spacious until stock movements and customer parking overlap. An office may have enough desks but not enough meeting space once the team grows.

The physical layout should reduce unnecessary movement and conflict.

Storage deserves particular attention because it tends to expand into whatever space is available. A unit with slightly less floor area but better storage can sometimes operate more efficiently than a larger open-plan space.

Do not forget maintenance access. Electrical panels, plant, valves, filters and other service points should remain reachable after furniture and equipment are installed.

Know how much the expansion has to earn

A new premises should improve the business in a measurable way.

That does not always mean directly increasing sales. The benefit could be higher capacity, lower production costs, improved staff efficiency, better customer access or the ability to offer a new service.

But you should still be able to explain what financial improvement is expected and how long the business can carry the additional costs while that improvement develops.

Start with the new fixed commitments. Add rent or finance, rates, utilities, insurance, staffing, maintenance and any recurring service charges. Then look at one-off costs such as fit-out, equipment and professional fees.

Compare those figures with current cash flow rather than relying only on projected turnover.

For an owner-managed company making a sizeable commitment, business advisory services can help turn the expansion into a financial plan, using current accounts, forecasts and management information to test whether the business can carry the new cost base.

This becomes especially important when the project is funded partly from existing cash. A business can be profitable and still put itself under pressure by using too much working capital on the move.

Model a slower-than-expected opening as well as the preferred scenario. What happens if fit-out runs late? What if sales take three months longer to build? What if a major customer pays late during the same period?

The purpose is not to talk yourself out of expansion. It is to know what the business needs to survive while the expansion starts earning its keep.

Local Enterprise Office Waterford can also be a useful starting point for businesses looking at planning, mentoring, training or available supports around growth. Use public supports where they fit, but build the project so it still makes commercial sense on its own terms.

Plan the opening backwards

An opening date should be the end of a sequence, not a hopeful date written on a calendar.

Work backwards from the day customers need to walk through the door.

Before that point, utilities need to be active, the premises needs to be safe and usable, stock or equipment needs to be in place, staff need to understand the new layout and customers need to know where you are.

Allow time for the parts you do not control completely. Contractors run late. Deliveries move. Signage takes longer than expected. Small defects appear during handover. Internet installation can become surprisingly important if tills, phones, bookings or cloud systems depend on it.

Give yourself a short period in the finished premises before the official opening if possible. Use it to test doors, lighting, heating, payment systems, customer routes, deliveries and closing procedures.

A soft operational test can reveal problems that drawings never will.

Treat the premises as part of the business model

The strongest commercial premises is not necessarily the newest, largest or most prominent.

It is the one that supports how the business makes money.

That means enough space without waste, access that works for customers and suppliers, drainage and services that suit the site, branding that makes the location easy to recognise, and a cost base the business can carry through both good months and difficult ones.

Most of those decisions are easier and cheaper before the fit-out begins.

If you are opening or expanding in Waterford, spend as much time testing how the premises will operate as you do imagining how it will look. The right building should remove constraints from the business, not introduce a new set of them.

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