Journi Credit Union turns one: a year of growth, innovation and progress

One year after its official launch, Journi Credit Union is celebrating a successful first year of growth, investment and delivering for its members across the South-East.

Launched in September, 2025 following the merger of St. Dominic Credit Union and Waterford Credit Union, Journi was created with a clear ambition: to build a modern, progressive credit union with the scale and expertise to meet the evolving financial needs of its members.

Twelve months on, that vision is taking shape. In its first year, Journi has:

Lent over €32.2 million to members.

Helped 40 members purchase new homes.

Supported 931 home improvement projects.

Helped 206 members make their homes greener.

Put 684 cars on the road.

Awarded €42,000 to the community.

Celebrated 138 prize draw winners totalling €475,000.

Grown to a team of 72 staff members.

Behind the figures are thousands of members who have chosen Journi to support their financial goals.

Conan Gallagher, CEO of Journi Credit Union, said: “It has been a fantastic first year for Journi, and we would like to thank our members for their continued trust and support. We recognise the significant change involved in bringing two credit unions together, and we greatly appreciate our members’ patience and understanding throughout that transition”.

“What we have achieved in our first year is something we can be very proud of. We have created a stronger, more modern financial institution for the South-East, with the scale, expertise and ambition to deliver even more for our members.

“This is only the beginning for Journi. We are focused on continuing to evolve, investing in our people, technology and services, and making Journi the first choice for members across Waterford and South Kilkenny,” added Conan.

Journi’s first year has demonstrated the strength of its new proposition, combining the values and trust members expect from a credit union with the scale, capability and ambition of a modern financial institution.

As Journi enters its second year, the focus is firmly on the future.