Bail granted in alleged theft case

A woman recently told a Waterford judge she ‘loves’ him after he granted her bail on a theft charge.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court last week. She is charged with alleged theft of items including electronics and cosmetics worth €216.45 from Homesavers, Ballybricken, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

The court heard that the state was objecting to bail due to CCTV footage appearing to show the woman in the shop, filling up a bag, and walking past all points of payment. Gardai feared that she would commit further offences if granted bail, it was heard.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Hilary Delahunty said there was “no theft” and his client never left the store, adding that the staff in the shop “jumped to conclusions.”

The woman interjected to say that she “never left the shop”, but she had items in a basket and went back.

Mr. Delahunty questioned the Garda that was objecting to bail about viewing the CCTV footage, and while admitting he had not seen it, the Garda said that he had spoken to the investigating member who had.

The solicitor replied that it was “utterly pointless” to say that, and the evidence in the case is “so weak” that it would be dismissed in a trial. Mr. Delahunty added that it was a “rather weak presentation of evidence by the state.”

The solicitor told Judge Staunton that it would be “terrible” to remand someone in custody, when property had been recovered, and reiterated that his client “didn’t leave” the premises.

Judge Staunton decided to grant bail to the woman, indicating that this is her “last chance,” and if she comes back again, “that’s it.”

“Judge Staunton, I love you, thank you,” the woman replied.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power