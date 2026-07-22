Smoke from Slievenamon fire affecting mid-Waterford

Waterford People with respiratory conditions are being advised to take extra precautions, after smoke from the ongoing fire in Slievenamon in Co. Tipperary affected many areas of mid-County Waterford.

A hazy blanket of smoke coming from the fire on Slievenamon settled over mid and West Waterford over the last number of days after a change in wind direction. The smell of smoke was constant between Dungarvan and Lemybrien and across the Comeragh Mountains.

A spokesperson for Waterford City and County Council told The Munster Express that Waterford Fire Service has advised there have been no fires of note in the Comeragh Mountains, but following a change in wind direction, smoke from the ongoing fire in Slievenamon in Co. Tipperary now may affect areas of mid-Waterford.

“People with underlying respiratory conditions are advised to take extra precautions during this time,” said the council spokesperson.

“People should seek medical help if they have difficulty breathing, have chest pain or have severe wheeze or worsening asthma symptoms.”

Further advice is available from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre website https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/environmentandhealth/airquality/wildfires/.

A wild fire blazed across the Slievenamon area of South Tipperary last Monday. The fire incident at Slievenamon has been the subject of a multi-agency emergency response involving Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service, Tipperary County Council, Coillte and other support agencies. Firefighting operations have been ongoing over recent days, with crews working both on the ground and, where conditions permit, with the support of aerial firefighting resources. The response continues to focus on containing the fire, protecting forestry and neighbouring lands, and ensuring public safety.

In the latest development, Tipperary County Council said the wildfire at Slievenamon has now spread into the adjacent Coillte forest due to a change in wind direction.

Fire and Rescue Services, supported by Coillte and other support agencies, are concentrating their efforts on this area to contain the fire and prevent any further spread.

Paul Mooney