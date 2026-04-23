Bail granted to man accused of ‘unprovoked’ People’s Park attack

Bail was recently granted to a man charged with allegedly assaulting a passer-by in an ‘unprovoked attack’ in People’s Park, Waterford city.

Fayia Yambusa (35) of no fixed abode, was brought before a sitting of Waterford District Court this month, before Judge Kevin Staunton. He is accused of alleged assault, contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The court was firstly told that Gardaí were objecting to bail being granted to the accused, as he was arrested on 31 March, following the alleged incident. It was heard that on that day, the accused allegedly grabbed a ‘random’ man by the collar in People’s Park, kicked him and followed him for a period of time as part of the alleged assault.

Gardaí stated that they were objecting to bail on the basis that it was an ‘unprovoked attack’ and the “worry that he’ll do it again.”

Inspector Niall Daly told the court that the accused has 24 previous convictions, is currently serving a suspended sentence for another matter, and is on remand for other matters due to be heard in court at the end of April.

Acting on behalf of the defendant, Ciarán P Murphy BL, said the accused is a “free-spirited individual” and asked Judge Staunton to consider if the alleged attack was “not premeditated, but more opportunistic.”

Mr. Murphy added that the accused is not a “serious criminal” and last received a conviction in May 2025. He also told the court that his client is currently going through a “flux period” with his mental health as he has a diagnosis of schizophrenia, and “won’t get the treatment he needs” if he is in custody.

However, Gardaí also reiterated to the Judge that a man was grabbed by the neck as part of the alleged attack.

Judge Staunton decided to remand the accused on bail until the end of April when his other matters will be heard in court.

As part of his bail conditions, the Judge ordered the accused to stay away from People’s Park, provide an address to Gardaí, and remain of sober habits.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power