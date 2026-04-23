Corlann is the new name for Brothers of Charity Services Ireland, providing support services to more than 6,000 people each year with an intellectual disability, including those who also have autism.

Services are delivered by dedicated teams of staff from diverse educational and professional backgrounds.

The Munster Express spoke with Lawrence Hickey, a Team Leader in Corlann’s South East region.

“Thirteen years ago, I was considering a career change and decided to volunteer with the Brothers of Charity to see if it was the right path for me. From my very first day, I knew I had found the area I wanted to work in. I loved supporting people to become more engaged in their communities, and the sense of fulfilment I gained confirmed that this was the direction I wanted to pursue,” said Mr. Hickey.

“Before joining the organisation, I completed a Diploma in Disability Studies at University College Cork. With Corlann’s support, I later completed a management course at the University of Limerick. Prior to this, I worked in the construction industry.

“My working day typically runs from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. My primary responsibilities include managing four day services and ensuring that staff provide each individual with the supports they require. I oversee staff rosters and training and maintain care plans and risk assessments for each person we support. I also liaise with families and work closely with the multi-disciplinary team to access additional supports when needed,” he said.

“I place a strong emphasis on person‑centred schedules, ensuring individuals are supported to take part in activities that matter to them and that promote independence. My daily focus is to ensure everyone we support has opportunities to achieve their goals, make choices, and enjoy a fulfilling day, while staff feel supported and empowered in their roles.”

Mr. Hickey continued: “I incorporate the Corlann ethos into my practice every day by ensuring that the people we support are valued and treated with dignity and respect”.

“Each person is supported to express themselves in the way that suits them best, whether through verbal communication, assistive technology, gestures, or other personalised methods. This enables people to make informed choices about both daily routines and long‑term goals. I actively promote self‑advocacy and, where someone is unable to advocate independently, I do so on their behalf, always guided by their wishes and best interests.

“Corlann offers strong benefits that support staff personally and professionally, including career progression opportunities, family‑friendly leave options and comprehensive training. My personal highlight has been progressing from Support Worker to Supervisor and now Team Leader, allowing me to advocate more effectively and see the direct impact of my role on service development,” Mr. Hickey added.