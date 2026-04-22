Wedding Showcase at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel – Where Your Perfect Day Begins

Planning your wedding day is one of the most exciting moments in life. It’s a time filled with anticipation, ideas and meaningful decisions. At Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, every detail of that journey is treated with care, ensuring the experience feels as enjoyable and memorable as the day itself.

On Sunday, April 26th from 2pm to 5pm, couples are warmly invited to experience the hotel’s Wedding Showcase, a relaxed and inspiring afternoon designed to bring your plans to life. Set in the heart of Kilkenny city, just steps from the iconic Kilkenny Castle, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore a venue that has become one of the city’s most trusted and sought-after wedding destinations.

Boutique Weddings to Grand Banquets

With decades of experience, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel has built a reputation as one of the leading wedding venues in Kilkenny, hosting everything from intimate celebrations to elegant receptions for up to 250 guests.

Its central location in Ireland’s Medieval City adds a special sense of place, offering couples and their guests a truly memorable setting, with Kilkenny Castle providing a beautiful backdrop for timeless wedding photographs. Whether you envision a small gathering with close family or a grand celebration filled with joy and energy, the hotel offers the space and flexibility to make it your own.

Experience the Wedding Showcase

The Wedding Showcase is an opportunity to see the hotel at its very best. Thoughtfully styled ceremony and reception setups allow you to imagine each moment of your day, from your arrival to your final dance.

On the day, guests can enjoy: • Styled ceremony and reception spaces • A full wedding reception showcase in the Kings Suite • Prosecco, signature cocktails and welcome drinks • Complimentary seasonal canapés • The chance to meet the hotel’s experienced wedding team

It’s a relaxed environment where ideas can take shape and inspiration comes naturally.

Dining in Style

Food and service are at the heart of every celebration at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel. The talented kitchen brigade creates menus that are both beautifully presented and full of flavour, while the experienced banqueting team ensures everything flows effortlessly throughout the day.

Couples can also personalise their celebration with thoughtful touches such as a Gin Bar, Prosecco Station, Sweet Cart, Pizza Station or Crisp Cart, adding something unique and memorable for guests to enjoy.

A Dedicated Wedding Planner by Your Side

Planning a wedding involves many decisions, but you are never alone. The hotel’s experienced Wedding Planner takes the time to understand your vision, offering guidance and reassurance throughout the entire process.

From pre-wedding dinners and bridal gatherings to Day Two celebrations or Afternoon Tea with your closest friends, every moment can be thoughtfully arranged to reflect your style and personality.

Reception Packages to Suit Every Couple

Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel offers a range of carefully designed wedding packages, each created to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience.

All packages include an Arrival Drinks Reception, your chosen menu with half a bottle of wine per guest, a Late Bar and an Evening Buffet.

• Classic Package from €59 • Signature Package from €67 • Elegance Package from €75

Each option includes elegant décor, beautifully dressed tables and a complimentary Sweet Cart, ensuring a refined and welcoming atmosphere for your celebration.

Civil Ceremonies & Intimate Weddings

The hotel is fully equipped to host civil ceremonies in Kilkenny, offering a selection of versatile spaces to suit different styles and guest numbers.

From the impressive Kilbride Suite for larger gatherings to more intimate rooms for smaller ceremonies, couples have the flexibility to design a day that feels personal and meaningful. Bespoke packages are available for weddings from 50 guests.

Day Two Celebrations & Accommodation

Extend the celebrations with a relaxed Day Two gathering, whether it’s casual dining in HOBAN Bar & Brasserie, a themed BBQ, or a private event in Savour Restaurant.

With 118 contemporary bedrooms, guests can unwind in comfort after the celebrations, making the entire experience feel effortless and enjoyable from start to finish.

Begin Your Wedding Journey

For a wedding in the heart of Kilkenny, with elegant surroundings, exceptional service and a team dedicated to bringing your vision to life, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel offers everything you need to create lasting memories.

📅 Wedding Showcase – Sunday, April 26th

⏰ 2pm – 5pm 📍 Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel

👉 Book your appointment today

📞 056 7750200

📧 events@kilkennyormonde.com

🌐 www.kilkennyormonde.com

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