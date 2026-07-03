Beer keg allegedly taken from outside pub

A beer keg was allegedly stolen from outside a Waterford city pub in May, the District Court heard.

Kamil Luczak (41) of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Darach McCarthy at a sitting of Waterford District Court recently. He is charged with alleged theft, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

The court heard that Gardaí received a report of the alleged theft of a beer keg from outside Tully’s Bar, Waterford city, at 3.30am on 27 May 2026. It is alleged that the accused was involved, and the value of the keg was €500.

Judge McCarthy decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning that the matter will stay at the District Court. The judge remanded the accused on continuing bail until 1 September 2026, when the case will be mentioned again.

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Robyn Power