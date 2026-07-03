Fined for overtaking near Garda checkpoint

A young man has been fined for careless driving near a Garda checkpoint.

Ephrin Paul (23) with an address at 27 Cluain Caoin, Nenagh, Tipperary, appeared before Judge Darach McCarthy at a sitting of Waterford District Court in June. He pleaded guilty to careless driving, contrary to Section 52 of the Road Traffic Act 1961. The charge was reduced from dangerous driving due to his guilty plea.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that on 24 May 2026, Gardaí were conducting a checkpoint on the Old Tramore Road, near Ballinamona, when a car began to overtake and cross the white line on the road, near where cars were stopping due to the checkpoint. The car was then stopped by Gardaí and the accused was identified as the driver.

It was noted that the accused has no previous convictions, and no other matters pending before the court.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Ken Cunningham emphasised that his client is a young man with no previous convictions, and is working full-time. Mr. Cunningham said the accused recently completed a driver awareness course at his own cost, which saved the court’s time.

Judge McCarthy said it appeared to be a ‘one-off’ incident of poor driving, and that he would not disqualify the accused. However, the judge added that he would “not be inclined” to reduce the charge from dangerous to careless driving if the accused came before him for a similar matter in court again.

Judge McCarthy handed the accused a €700 fine for the matter and acknowledged that he will receive five penalty points on his licence.

The judge said he has six months to pay the fine, and told him to “drive safely” as he left the courtroom.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power