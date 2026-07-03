Commencement of 24/7 cardiac care                 Service goes live from 8am on Monday 6th July

Waterford Fine Gael Minister, John Cummins TD, has described the commencement of 24/7 primary PCI and emergency cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford from Monday, July 6th at 8am as a landmark moment for medical care across the entire South-East region.

Minister Cummins said: “Monday will be a really significant day for Waterford and the entire South-East region. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for cardiac services at UHW as 24/7 PPCI becomes operational. I have worked extensively with my Fine Gael Colleague Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and hospital management over the past twelve months to ensure this final significant step to 24/7 was taken. In fairness to Jennifer, she said on becoming Minister for Health that this service would be delivered at UHW and now it finally has.

Minister Cummins added “I want to acknowledge all who have campaigned tirelessly and worked hard to ensure this service at UHW has become a reality – from advocacy groups, to consultants, hospital management and all my government colleagues past and present. This is unquestionably an issue which has transcended political lines. It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the significant step that was taken by Tánaiste Simon Harris, when he was Minister for Health to approve the construction of a second Cath lab at UHW which was an essential prerequisite to for the expansion of services over the last number of years”.

“The establishment of 24/7 cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford has remained one of my top priorities as member of government. Over the years, I have consistently said that for this service to be embedded and sustainable, it had to be built incrementally. The 2nd Cath lab was key but so too was the move to a 8am to 8pm weekday service and then the extension to a 8am to 8pm weekend service”.

“I would like to thank my Fine Gael colleague Minister Carroll McNeill for her unwavering support and commitment. She has been incredibly positive and proactive in helping UHW to reach this milestone and to deliver this vital service for Waterford and the wider South-East region.”

Concluding his statement, Minister Cummins said: “Finally, I’d like to place on record my thanks to the CEO at University Hospital Waterford, Ben O’Sullivan, the wider management team and all of the cardiac and ancillary staff who will operate this lifesaving service on a 24/7 basis. It is a really significant commitment by all of the relevant staff and on behalf of the people of Waterford and the wider South-East region. I want to thank them and extend my best wishes as they officially commence this crucial service. None of us ever want to avail of the service, but knowing it is there, is very reassuring for citizens of this region.