Book of evidence can’t be served yet 

A court has heard that a book of evidence cannot be served yet on a man charged with the murder of his father in west Waterford earlier this year.

John Cashman Jr (45) of Rockfield, Cappagh, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, appeared before Judge John O’Leary at Dungarvan District Court on Monday 6 July. He is charged with the murder of his father John Cashman Sr (73) outside their Cappagh home on Monday 13 April 2026.

Mr Cashman Jr is currently on remand in Cork Prison, and was produced in court for a book of evidence to be served.

However, Sergeant Alan Hayes indicated to Judge O’Leary that while the book is “drafted and ready to go”, it can not be served on the accused as the state is still awaiting a Coroner’s report. Sgt Hayes also indicated that the accused’s solicitor Frank Buttimer, who was not present in court, would need to present when it is served on his client.

Sgt Hayes requested for the case to be adjourned for two weeks for mention, and that the state could arrange for the accused to be produced in court again if the book is ready to be served.

At the court sitting, Mr Cashman Jr also requested to address Judge O’Leary. He said that his High Court bail application on Thursday 2 July was refused as he was produced late in court. Mr Cashman Jr told the court he wanted this “on the record” as it affected his ‘liberty.’

Judge O’Leary took note of his comment and told the accused he would need to discuss the matter with his solicitor, as he doesn’t ‘advise’ people.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear again before Dungarvan District Court on Monday 20 July.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power