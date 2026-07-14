Bus driver trial date put back until Autumn

The trial of a bus driver charged with dangerous driving following a fatal collision that claimed the lives of two Waterford teenagers in 2024 has been put back until the Autumn.

Adrian Doyle, of Ard Glas, Abbey Road, Ferrybank, is charged with dangerous driving relating to a collision between a bus and e-scooter that occurred on the Cork Road, Waterford city in the early hours of 27 June 2024.

Teenagers Gilbert Collins (15) and Awuzwa Idris (17), who were both on-board the e-scooter, died in the collision.

The case was mentioned at a sitting of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court recently before Judge Eugene O’Kelly. Defence counsel Gareth Hayden BL told the court that the accused was not present, as it was previously agreed he did not need to attend due to “no reality of it [the trial] getting on.”

Mr. Hayden asked if the case could be adjourned to the autumn court sittings for mention. Prosecuting counsel Niall Storan BL said he had ‘no issue’ with this.

Judge O’Kelly put the matter into 6 October 2026, when it will be mentioned again at Waterford Circuit Court.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power