Book of evidence served

A book of evidence has been served on a Waterford man accused of indecent assault.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with three counts of indecent assault, contrary to common law. He appeared before Judge Catriona Murray at Waterford District Court in October.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that the DPP directed for the accused to be sent forward for trial to the current sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court, and confirmed that a book of evidence had been served.

Judge Murray issued the alibi warning to the accused, informing him that if wishes to rely on any alibi evidence during his trial, he must inform the State within two weeks.

The judge then sent the accused forward for trial to the current sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power