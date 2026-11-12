Alleged drug possession

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a Waterford man who is accused of drug possession.

Raymon Balogun (22) of 3 An Garran, Tramore, Waterford, appeared before Judge Catriona Murray at a sitting of Waterford District Court last month. He is charged with alleged possession of a controlled drug (namely cocaine) for personal use and for sale and/or supply, contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on 14 February 2026, Gardaí executed a search warrant at a property in Tramore. The accused was present at the time of the search, and Sgt. Phelan said it is alleged that a quantity of cocaine with a total value of €1,960 in 18 individual bags was subsequently discovered by Gardaí.

Judge Murray decided to accept jurisdiction, meaning the matter can be heard at the District Court. The case will be mentioned again in court on 22 December, 2026.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power