Book of evidence served on co-accused men

A book of evidence has been served on three co-accused men involved in an alleged incident of assault causing harm, which will bring their case before the Circuit Criminal Court.

Andrew McDonagh (27) of 34 Kerlogue Manor, Wexford; Bernie Patrick McDonagh (18) of 11 Dun Uisce, Cahir, Tipperary; and Michael McDonagh (30) of 11 Meadow View, Cahir, Tipperary, all appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at a sitting of Waterford District Court this month. The charges faced by the men all relate to an alleged incident in Waterford city in October 2025.

The men are all accused of alleged assault causing harm and falsely imprisoning the same alleged victim, contrary to Sections 3 (1) (2) and 15 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

They are all also accused of allegedly producing an article capable of causing serious injury, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

Michael McDonagh is additionally accused of allegedly making a threat to kill or cause serious harm, contrary to Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that a book of evidence had been served on all three of the co-accused men, as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had indicated prosecution on indictment on the charges.

Sgt. Hickey said the defendants could now be sent forward for trial to the current sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Staunton issued each of the men with an alibi warning, explaining that if they intend to rely on an alibi during the course of their trial, they need to inform the state of this.

The judge remanded each of the men on bail and sent them forward for trial to the current sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power