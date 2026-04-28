Woman (40s) dies following suspected fatal assault

Gardai have launched an investigation after a woman in her 40s died following a suspected fatal assault in Waterford city yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at a residence in Grange Heights housing estate at approximately 6.15pm on Monday 27 April.

A woman aged in her 40s was found with serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment, where she passed away a short time later.

A man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene by Gardaí, and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. It is understood that he was known to the woman.

The scene remained preserved for technical examination overnight into this morning (Tuesday 28 April) by Garda Forensic Investigators. The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A Garda Spokesperson said: “A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation. An incident room has been established at Waterford Garda station.”

“A Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased.Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.”

“Anyone who was in the Grange Heights area on Monday, 27th of April 2026 between 6pm and 6:30pm who may have camera footage, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson concluded.

Robyn Power