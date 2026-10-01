Book of evidence served

A man accused of attempted robbery at a city service station during the summer has been sent forward for trial.

Aaron Butler (35) of 6A Barnes Lane, The Glen, Waterford, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court last month. He is charged with alleged attempted robbery, contrary to common law, and possession of an offensive weapon, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, relating to an alleged incident that occurred at the Corrib Oil Circle K service station, Military Road, Waterford city, on 7 June 2026.

The accused was produced in court in September for a book of evidence to be served.

Sergeant Michael Hickey told the court that the DPP directed trial on indictment in the case on 17 August 2026. The Sgt confirmed that a book of evidence was served on the accused in court, and said he could now be sent forward for trial on both counts to the next sittings of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court, beginning on Tuesday 6 October.

Judge Staunton issued the accused with an alibi warning, explaining that if wishes to rely on any alibi evidence during his trial, he must inform the state of this within two weeks. Solicitor Hilary Delahunty and one defence counsel were assigned as representation.

The judge then sent the accused forward for trial to the Circuit Court.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power