New Arts Capital Investment Fund

Community and voluntary groups in Waterford can apply for funding from a €6m fund from 1 October, 2026.

Minister of State for Planning & Local Government, John Cummins TD, said the Arts Capital Investment Fund will support arts and culture facilities and organisations throughout the country to purchase equipment and undertake refurbishment works including climate action upgrades, health and safety upgrades and works to provide universal access.

This pilot scheme will also support community and voluntary groups with funding for equipment to increase participation in arts and culture.

Three categories of funding for not-for-profit applicants will be available:

Category 1 – Equipment for arts & culture organisations or multi-use centres providing or developing dedicated arts and culture facilities;

Category 2 – Construction works for arts and culture organisations or multi-use centres providing or developing dedicated arts and culture facilities (this may include equipment if necessary);

Category 3 – Equipment to increase participation in the arts for community/voluntary groups.

Minister Cummins said: “As someone who has been involved in the arts all my life, I was delighted to have been able to push for the inclusion of this scheme in the programme for government during negotiations”.

“This €6 million fund is about much more than buildings and equipment – it is about opening doors to creativity and opportunity in communities across Waterford and the country.

“The arts play a pivotal role in our communities and people’s lives. By investing in the places where culture happens, and in the community and voluntary groups that bring it to life, we are helping to ensure that existing and future generations benefit from enhanced local cultural facilities and improved access.”

Minister Cummins said that with applications open from Thursday, 1 October, he was urging every arts centre and community group in Waterford to apply.

The scheme will be open for applications for a period of 11 weeks. Applicants may apply for one category only. Full details including eligibility criteria and how to apply will be available on the Department’s website from 1 October, 2026.

https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-culture-communications-and-sport/press-releases/details-of-new-6-million-arts-capital-investment-fund-announced/