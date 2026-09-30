Marian Walsh elected President of Waterford Chamber

Marian Walsh, co-founder and Joint Managing Director of Carron + Walsh, a Tetra Tech company, has been elected President of Waterford Chamber at its 239th Annual General Meeting, which took place last Monday, 28 September in the Granville Hotel, Waterford.

Born and raised in Portlaw, Co. Waterford, Ms. Walsh holds a degree in Construction Management and brings extensive business and regional experience to the role. During her presidency, she will focus on five key priorities: strengthening cooperation across the South East, developing the region’s renewable energy potential, promoting its infrastructure and business assets, revitalising Waterford city centre, and addressing funding barriers to commercial development.

Ms. Walsh has called for a coordinated regional approach to maximise the opportunities presented by offshore wind, including the development of a South East energy park, while promoting the region’s ports, transport links, airport, SETU and business community.

She has also highlighted the importance of creating year-round activity in Waterford city centre and called for Government support to bridge the gap between construction costs and property values. As part of this, she will advocate for a regional development fund offering measures such as long-term loans, State equity and targeted financial support.

“My ambition is for people to be able to build rewarding careers, successful businesses and fulfilling lives here—and for those who have left to have compelling reasons to come home,” she said.

A YEAR OF PROGRESS AND AMBITION

Reporting on Chamber activity over the past year, CEO Gerald Hurley said it had been a year of significant delivery, advocacy and strategic development for the organisation.

He highlighted the continued growth of the Chamber’s events programme, including the Waterford City Region Advantage Dinner, Engineering the South East Conference & Expo, the President’s Summer Gala, the Waterford Business Awards, the South East Jobs & Skills Fair, Business After Hours events and a wide programme of training and networking opportunities for members.

“The past 12 months have been about delivery, but also about setting out a clear direction for the future,” said Mr. Hurley.

“Waterford Chamber has continued to grow its role as the voice of business while creating more opportunities for our members to connect, learn, collaborate and do business. Our events programme has gone from strength to strength, but the work behind the scenes is equally important, as we continue engaging with Government, local authorities, State agencies and regional stakeholders to ensure that Waterford and the South East receive the investment and attention they deserve.”

A major focus during the year was the development and launch of Waterford & The South East 2075 – A Regional Strategy for Prosperity and Connectivity, setting out a long-term vision for the region and identifying the infrastructure, housing, healthcare, education, energy, enterprise and connectivity required to support sustainable growth.

Mr. Hurley said the strategy represented an important step in giving the region a clear long-term narrative and investment case.

“Waterford 2075 is about thinking beyond the next budget or the next five years. It is about setting out where we want this region to be in 50 years and, importantly, identifying the decisions and investment that need to happen now to get us there.

“We have a compelling opportunity to position Waterford as the anchor city of a thriving South East region, but that will require ambition, investment and collaboration across business, Government, education and the wider community.”

THINK WATERFORD FIRST

The Chamber also continued to build momentum around its Think Waterford First campaign, including the Think Waterford First Gift Card and the new Think Waterford First Accreditation Scheme.

Mr. Hurley said: “Think Waterford First has gained real momentum. Between the Gift Card programme and the new Accreditation Scheme, we’re finding practical ways to keep money circulating in the local economy. This year we made a very specific appeal to employers: when rewarding staff under the Small Benefit Exemption Scheme, consider directing at least a third of it, €500 per employee, through Think Waterford First gift cards. If just half of Waterford’s employees participated, that would mean over €7.5 million flowing directly back into our local economy.”

Waterford Chamber also launched The South East Innovators Entrepreneurship Academy, a new six-month programme supporting ambitious entrepreneurs and SMEs with the potential to scale. Supported by Waterford Local Enterprise Office and Klearcom, the programme brings entrepreneurs together with experienced mentors and is designed to help participants grow their businesses and prepare for investment.

THE YEAR AHEAD

Looking ahead, Mr. Hurley said the Chamber would continue to focus on delivering practical value for members while maintaining its strong advocacy role.

“Our focus will remain very clear. We will continue to deliver high-impact events and programmes, support businesses at every stage of their development, strengthen our international connections and push forward with Waterford 2075 and the other strategic projects that will shape the future of this region.

“We will remain a strong, united voice for business, ensuring balanced regional development and securing the critical capital investment this region deserves.”

Mr. Hurley also paid tribute to outgoing President Eadaoin Carrick, who completed her term as President at the AGM, and thanked her for her leadership and commitment to Waterford Chamber during the past year.

He welcomed Ms. Walsh as the new President and the incoming Board, saying: “Marian brings enormous experience, energy and commitment to the role, and I look forward to working closely with her over the coming year. I would also like to thank Eadaoin for her leadership as President. She has made a significant contribution to the Chamber and to the wider business community and I have no doubt will continue to do so in the years ahead.”