Breakwater outside harbour could solve cruise ship issue

A breakwater outside Dunmore East Harbour could provide shelter for the anchorage of cruise ships, it has been suggested.

Reports emerged last week that the passengers of the Seven Seas Grandeur cruise ship were unable to disembark in Dunmore East as planned due to sea and weather conditions at the time.

The ship had a passenger capacity of 746 and a crew capacity of 548.

Local businesses who had prepared for the influx of tourists were left devastated and with no choice but to absorb the cost of their preparations with no return for their money.

The Munster Express spoke to Councillor Pat Fitzgerald about the situation.

“The passengers have to come ashore on tenders. With that southerly wind it can get rough out there and it wouldn’t be suitable for the passengers,” Cllr. Fitzgerald said.

Cllr Fitzgerald went on to outline the impact such cancellations can have on Dunmore East and the wider area.

“These little places depend on tourism,” he explained. “Bus operators, tour guides, even the local shops that might sell [ice-cream] cones or whatever to the crew on their few hours break.

“It has a big impact on the local economy and on the broader area of the South East. Many the cruise passengers might go on a tour of Waterford Crystal and end up buying items either there or online afterwards. It’s all promotion for the South East.”

According to Cllr Fitzgerald a harbour upgrade has long been in the works for Dunmore East but has never materialised.

“Of course, Waterford’s loss is Cork’s gain,” he added. “As those ships just go up the coastline to Cobh because they have the facilities.

“A breakwater outside Dunmore East Harbour would provide shelter for the anchorage, and that would create smooth water so these things wouldn’t happened.

“It was suggested years ago that Dunmore Harbour would be upgraded, but nothing ever came of it,” he said.

Cllr. Fitzgerald concluded by saying he would be advocating for Dunmore East to become a base for those servicing the new Tonn Nua windfarm, which would involve multiple professions and provide ongoing employment. He says Dunmore East is a prime location to accommodate specialists and employ locals.

The Tonn Nua windfarm will connect to the Great Island power station on the Waterford Estuary opposite the village of Cheekpoint.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

AARON KENT