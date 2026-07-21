Wexford and Kilkenny may provide €200k towards airport road

Wexford and Kilkenny local authorities may provide €100,000 each towards the development of the road outside Waterford Airport.

This news comes after the Airport development project officially began in May with a turning of the sod ceremony that will see a new era in the aviation history of the region.

As part of the development, it was decided that the road outside the airport would need to be lowered by one metre to comply with regulations.

This was said to cost €800,000 and would be split between the Waterford Council and the new investor, as per the investment deal.

It has since emerged that Waterford Council may only have to supply €200,000 to the road redevelopment, as Kilkenny and Wexford Council are opening to contributing €100,000 each.

The contribution has not yet been sanctioned by the elected members of both counties.

The Munster Express spoke to Councillor Declan Barry, who sat on the Airport board until the old company was dissolved, about how the offer of €200,000 from neighbouring councils came to pass.

“The initial plan, back when the Comer brothers were at the table was for an investment plan of €27 million,” he explained.

The Comer brothers, a pair of Galway-born investors, had plans to develop Waterford Airport but walked away from the investment when government support was not forthcoming.

“So that would have been €12 million from the Comers, €12 million from the Government, and €3 million from local councils, so €2.2m from Waterford Council and €400,000 each from Kilkenny and Wexford,” Cllr. Barry said.

“But now that deal is entirely gone and we have a €30 million investment deal form a private investor, with no government money, and no €2.2 million from Waterford Council.”

Cllr Barry went on to explain that with the old deal off the table, Lar Power the CEO of Kilkenny County Council and Eddie Taaffe, CEO of Wexford County Council, who were both members of the old airport board, are open to honouring their commitment of €100,000 from each council towards the cost of the development.

“I’m personally delighted and I think it’s a great show of collaboration,” said Cllr Barry. “It shows that we are all wearing the same Jersey. Waterford Airport is not just great for the people of Waterford, it’s fantastic for the South East region, in Kilkenny, Wexford and even Carlow.”

“And it’s great too that these road works will take place in tandem with the runway extension, so there will be no delays.”

“I’m calling for that €200,000 we saved to be put back into much needed road and footpath repairs following the damage caused by Storm Chandra,” Councillor Barry added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

AARON KENT