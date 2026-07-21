Waterford Mayor thanks 24/7 cardiac care campaigners

In the acceptance speech for his new role as Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr Liam Brazil, said that achieving 24/7 cardiac care for the region would be a top priority during his tenure. It turned out he didn’t have long to wait as the commencement date had already been confirmed as July 6.

Speaking at the July meeting for the Plenary Council, Mayor Brazil, welcomed the long overdue development.

“Monday July 6 2026, was truly a historic day for Waterford and the South East as all the decades of determined campaigning of so many people we finally saw the introduction of 24/7 cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford,” he explained.

“The importance of the cardiac service to Waterford and the South East cannot be more emphasised. It’s about far more than just a hospital services; it’s about people. It’s about knowing that when someone suffers from a heart attack, or cardiac emergency that they can now been seen and treated closer to home.

“For anyone who has experienced or watched a loved one experience a cardiac emergency, those moments are frightening enough,” he continued.

“Until now patients and their families also had another level of stress and worry of going on an ambulance journey of 125km to Cork or 170km to Dublin at a time when every minute matters. Thankfully, that’s no longer the reality.”

In his statement Mayor Brazil was keen to highlight that 24/7 cardiac care is a positive for the entire South East region.

“For so many people across the region having this service available 24 hours a day 7 days a week will save lives. It will give patients quicker access to the specialist treatment they need. It will give families the reassurance of knowing their loved ones are being cared for close to home.

“I know how long, and how much work, it took to make this happen,” Mayor Brazil added.

“It has taken year of persistence and dogged determination. The campaigners refused to give up. Healthcare professionals have continued to advocate for their patients, and so many others have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this point to fruition.”

Mayor Brazil concluded his statement by acknowledging the stakeholders that collaborated in bringing 24/7 cardiac care back to the South East.

“I would like to seriously thank all those who campaigned tirelessly for 24/7 cardiac care and all those whose hard work has paid off. The parents, the families, the community groups, the advocates, management of Waterford University Hospital, the HSE, public representatives, this is an achievement we can all be proud of. More importantly it will make a real difference to lives of people across Waterford City and County in the south east for generations to come.

National Recognition

In an interesting comment on the commencement of 24/7 cardiac care in UHW, Sinn Fein TD Conor Mc Guinness, said the cardiac services were “not handed to Waterford. It was won.” TD David Cullinane also said all involved should take a bow and has been widely acknowledged for his years of campaigning on the issue.

Minister of State for Mental Health, TD Mary Butler, announced the commencement of 24/7 cardiac care in a joint statement with Minster for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

“This is a very significant day for patients, families and healthcare staff across Waterford and the wider Southeast. For many years, local communities and healthcare professionals have advocated for enhanced cardiac services in the region, and today’s development is a testament to the determination and commitment of all involved.

“Having 24/7 cardiac care available at University Hospital Waterford will provide reassurance to people across the region that specialist treatment is available when it is needed most. It will improve patient outcomes, support faster intervention in critical cases and further strengthen University Hospital Waterford’s role as the regional hospital for the Southeast.”

Minster of State John Cummins TD thanked the CEO of UHW, Ben O’Sullivan and the wider UHW team for their effort. Minister Cummins also acknowledged the assistance of Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister Carroll McNeill, and highlighted the successful, incremental increase of cardiac services which culminated in the commencement of 24/7 care on July 6.

“I want to acknowledge all who have campaigned tirelessly and worked hard to ensure this service at UHW has become a reality – from advocacy groups, to consultants, hospital management and all my government colleagues past and present. This is unquestionably an issue which has transcended political lines.

“None of us ever want to avail of the service, but knowing it is there, is very reassuring for citizens of this region.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme Aaron Kent