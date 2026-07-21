Garda appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Tramore

Gardaí in Tramore are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Tramore, Co. Waterford this morning (Tuesday 21st July 2026).

At approximately 9.45am Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an assault in a premises on Summerhill, Tramore, Co. Waterford.

A female aged in her 50s was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí arrested a male aged in his 30s at a domestic residence located nearby.

The male is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Garda Station in Co. Waterford.

Gardaí seized a knife which will be technically examined.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Summerhill, Tramore between 9.15am and 10.15am on Tuesday 21st July and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on (051) 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.