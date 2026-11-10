Bus driver guilty of dangerous driving causing death

A bus driver has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of two Waterford teenagers in a road collision in 2024.

Adrian Doyle (43) of Ard Glas, Abbey Road, Ferrybank, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing death, relating to a collision which occurred between a JJ Kavanagh bus he was driving and an e-scooter, on the Cork Road, Waterford city, shortly after 2.00am on 27 June 2024.

Teenagers Gilbert Collins (15) and Avuzwa Sampo (17) who were both on the e-scooter, died following the collision.

The trial opened at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday 3 November, with a jury of nine men and three women empanelled to hear the proceedings.

The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict this morning (Tuesday, 10 November) after deliberating for three hours and 29 minutes.

Judge O’Kelly noted that ‘difficult” evidence was presented in the case, particularly CCTV and dash-cam footage that showed the direct moment of the collision.

The judge excused the jury from further service for life, acknowledging that the footage was ‘particularly graphic’ and “may have had a traumatic impact on them.”

Defence counsel Gareth Hayden BL requested for the accused to be remanded on bail to 13 January, 2027 for a date to be fixed for sentencing.

State Prosecutor Niall Storan BL had no objection to this.

Judge O’Kelly directed for victim impact statements to be prepared in the case, and remanded the accused on bail until 13 January, 2027.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme

Robyn Power