Defendant accused of stealing phone from hotel room

A judge has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a woman accused of stealing a phone from a hotel room.

Charlotte Conway (20) of Apartment 7, Thomas Court, Thomas Street, Waterford, appeared before Judge Mark O’Connell at a recent sitting of Waterford District Court. She is charged with alleged burglary, contrary to Section 12 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, and appeared via video link from prison.

Sergeant John Phelan told the court that on 2 August 2026, the accused allegedly entered a room at the Tower Hotel, Waterford city, and took an iPhone with an estimated value of €900.

Sgt. Phelan highlighted that the accused is facing other charges, and the DPP indicated summary disposal on all matters, indicating they can be heard at the District Court.

Judge O’Connell decided to accept jurisdiction, allowing the accused’s case to stay at the District Court. The accused will appear in court again by video link on Tuesday 10 November, 2026.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme Robyn Power