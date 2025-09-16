'Bus it' for City Bus Day

This Saturday, 20 September, Waterford City and County Council’s Climate Action Team and Bus Eireann are asking everyone to take the bus as part of European Mobility Week.

Bus passengers will be in for a surprise as their bus could have quizzes and games to win prizes. Ten community groups across the city were successful in winning LEAP cards for their community and will be taking to the buses for the day to explore and enjoy the city.

While the focus is on bus travel on 20 September there will be plenty of cycling events in the days running up to the event.

European Mobility Week events will take place in 41 countries this September. The goal of the week is to focus on ways to travel that reduce traffic.

In Waterford, did you know that city motorists spend up to 52 hours a year sitting in traffic? That’s time that could be spent doing much more enjoyable activities, so there’s no better time to take the bus, and the more people take the bus the less traffic we will have.

Fares are as little as €1.35 for an adult with the LEAP card and even lower for young adults and free for those who are retired. Parents can now apply for a child LEAP card that allows children between the ages of 5 and 8 to travel for free, and for those who have additional needs there is the Independent Travel Support Service to help you on your way.

Journey frequencies are on a 20-to-30-minute frequency and those who take the bus don’t have to worry about finding a parking spot. A relaxing journey for all, and a journey that is better for the planet.

Taking the bus instead of the car reduces the emissions of your trip by 40%. Taking the bus a few times a week could make all the difference.

If it’s been a while since you’ve been on the bus come and try it on 20 September or even take the bus on your way to Culture Night on 19 September.

This initiative is a partnership between Bus Eireann and Waterford City and County Council with support from the NTA.