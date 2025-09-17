Have your say and Check the Register

Waterford City and County Council, along with the country’s Local Authorities, is encouraging everyone to checktheregister.ie.

Even if you’re already registered to vote, now is the time to check and either confirm or update your details by providing your PPSN, Eircode, Date of Birth, telephone number and email address.

By confirming or updating information, adding these details allows local authorities to cross-check and confirm the information provided by each person, adding to the integrity of the process.

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Seamus Ryan, is encouraging all people of Waterford to check the register, saying, “Ensuring your details are correct on the Electoral Registrar ensures that that your voice is heard.

“It’s a quick and easy process, but it has huge implications as it allows everyone who is eligible to vote to rightfully have a say in shaping Ireland’s future.”

Ivan Grimes, Director of Services, Waterford City and County Council added, “This process will ensure that everyone who is eligible to vote can make their vote matter.

“All people need to do is visit the site and check that their details are up to date. For those who have changed address or moved to a new electoral area, an input of their PPNS, Eircode, date of birth will ensure the accuracy of the electoral register. The use of PPSNs facilitate identity checking, so now most people won’t have to visit a Garda station to have forms witnessed.”

Mr. Grimes added, “16- and 17-year-olds will also be able to pre-register to vote on the site. Once they turn 18, they will be automatically added to the register. Additionally, there is the option for those who live in nursing homes or healthcare institutions to be added to the special voters list, if due to a disability or illness, are unable to go to a polling station to vote.”

While changes and updates can be made by visiting www.checktheregister.ie, Waterford City and County Council’s Franchise team is available to help with any queries or provide assistance in registering or updating your information.

You can email franchise@waterfordcouncil.ie, call 0818 10 20 20 or call in person to Franchise services at City Hall and Bailey’s New Street in the city, or the Civic Offices at Davitt’s Quay in Dungarvan.

Caption: Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Seamus Ryan with members of Waterford City and County Council’s Franchise team, Kevin Walsh, Barbara Enticknap, Annette Kelly and Lisa Grant. Photo: Noel Browne