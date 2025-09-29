Official Opening of Journi Credit Union Marks New Chapter for Members in the South East

A new era of community finance has officially begun as Journi Credit Union was formally opened Wednesday 3rd September, following the merger of St. Dominic Credit Union and Waterford Credit Union.

The official opening ceremony was celebrated at the Credit Union’s Upper Grange branch, where Mayor of Waterford City & County, Cllr. Séamus Ryan, cut the ribbon alongside Directors Catherine O’Grady and Tim O’Byrne. The newly combined staff force of Journi Credit Union also proudly gathered to mark the historic occasion.

A Stronger, Member-Centred Credit Union

The creation of Journi Credit Union represents one of the most significant milestones in the history of community banking in Waterford City & County, and South Kilkenny. By joining forces, the two long-established credit unions have strengthened their ability to deliver on their shared mission: providing fair, community-focused financial services for their members.

Through the merger, members will now benefit from:

Enhanced Products & Services : Broader loan options, more competitive rates, and expanded savings facilities.

: Broader loan options, more competitive rates, and expanded savings facilities. Increased Lending Power : Greater capacity to support members with a larger range of loans.

: Greater capacity to support members with a larger range of loans. Financial Strength & Security : A stronger, combined reserve base ensuring long-term protection of members’ savings.

: A stronger, combined reserve base ensuring long-term protection of members’ savings. Continued Community Commitment : More resources to invest in local initiatives, projects, and supports.

: More resources to invest in local initiatives, projects, and supports. Expanded Expertise: A larger, more diverse team offering a wider range of experience and service for members.

Speaking at the opening, Conan Gallagher, CEO of Journi Credit Union, said:

“Journi Credit Union represents the very best of what our community can achieve when we come together. This merger is about more than combining two credit unions. It’s about ensuring that our members have access to the very best financial services, both now and into the future. Journi Credit Union gives us the strength, resources, and innovation to serve our members better than ever before. Our commitment is, and always will be, to our members.”

Journi Credit Union reaffirms its mission of community-driven financial services, rooted in trust, inclusivity, and long-term member wellbeing. With branches across Waterford, Tramore, and South Kilkenny, members will continue to enjoy the same friendly service they have always relied upon, now backed by the added strength of a united organisation.