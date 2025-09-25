Countdown to Businesswoman of the Year Awards

The countdown is on for the prestigious Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards, which will be held at the iconic Great Southern Hotel in Killarney on Friday, 26th September. This national final is a major highlight of Ireland's business calendar, celebrating the incredible talent, ambition, and leadership of professional women across the country.For the second consecutive year, the Network Ireland Waterford Branch is proudly sending eight exceptional finalists to represent the vibrant business community in the South East, with a representative in each of the eight award categories. These outstanding women were crowned Network Ireland Waterford Branch Award Winners on May 23rd following an interview process with an expert judging panel. The panel included Rosemary Ward of Propelor Bic, Marian Keane of Ezfees Financial, Clare Barrett from the House of Waterford, James Taylor of Taylor & Associates, Aisling Carey of LEO Kilkenny, and Natasha Hayes of AIB Kilkenny. The branch winners recently completed their national interviews at AIB Headquarters in Dublin. From accomplished entrepreneurs to emerging leaders, the Network Ireland Waterford branch is bursting with pride as its finalists prepare to represent the region among Ireland's finest business talent.

The eight finalists representing Waterford with distinction are:

• Established Businesswoman: Suzanne Parker – Parker Law Solicitors

• Solo Businesswoman: Lynn Shead – Natures Alchemy

• Emerging Businesswoman: Pippa Halley – Halley Consulting

• Creative Professional: Louisa Murphy – Saints Colour Specialist

• STEM Professional: Dr. Mary Doyle-Kent – Department of Engineering Technology, SETU

• Networker of the Year: Sinead O Neill – Sinead O Neill Consulting

• Employee Rising Star: Cody King – MacuHealth

• Employee Shining Star: Catherine Power – Albatel

Ann Marie Shannon, President of the Network Ireland Waterford Branch and Managing Director of Veritas Chartered Accountants & Registered Auditors, expressed her immense pride in the branch's trajectory. "The energy and passion of our finalists is simply incredible. To see women from a wide range of industries—both employees and employers—representing Waterford across every single award category is a powerful testament to our growing membership base. We are a branch that is truly going from strength to strength, and these leaders are a direct reflection of our community's commitment to supporting, developing, and collaborating with our members to achieve even greater success. It's an honour to have them represent us on the national stage."

Network Ireland Waterford Branch Vice President and Awards Co-ordinator, Claire Mooney of Reduce Costs, shared her excitement. "I'm so excited and proud of our eight wonderful Waterford finalists. These women represent the talent and dedication of women in both employee and ownership roles across multiple industries and showcase the expertise and power of Waterford Businesswomen. Their journey is an inspiration to everyone, and it shows what can be achieved when we collaborate, support each other, and act as leaders in our communities."

The Network Ireland Waterford branch extends a warm thank you to our national partner, AIB and the Waterford Local Enterprise Office, for their unwavering support.

We also want to thank the local businesses that have provided crucial support by sponsoring our branch's Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2025 categories, making this journey possible.

Ann Marie Shannon expressed her gratitude, stating: "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our local business community. The support we've received this year is what makes it possible for us to celebrate and uplift the incredible women who are shaping the future of business in Waterford. Their commitment is a powerful statement of belief in the talent and ambition of our local businesswomen and a testament to the collaborative spirit that makes Waterford such a fantastic place to do business."

The Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, known for its elegance and historic charm, is the perfect backdrop for this celebration of professional achievement and empowerment. As the big night approaches, excitement is building across the region. Regardless of the final outcome, these eight Waterford finalists have already made a lasting impact. Their stories inspire, their work uplifts, and their presence on the national stage is a source of pride for the entire community.

To find out how you can join our network and contribute to our community, email us at waterford@networkireland.ie.