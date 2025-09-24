Huge turnout for Cyber Security event in Waterford

A major Cyber Security event hosted by Unitec IT Solutions in Waterford last week has been hailed as a resounding success, attracting a large and diverse audience while generating lively discussions on one of the most pressing challenges of the digital age.

The event, hosted at The Woodlands Hotel, brought together business leaders, technology professionals, educators, and community representatives to explore the latest developments in cyber security and to discuss how individuals and organisations can better protect themselves in an increasingly connected world. Organisers reported that attendance exceeded expectations, demonstrating both the scale of local interest in the subject and the urgent need for continued dialogue on digital safety.

A highlight of the evening was the panel discussion, where leading experts in the field shared insights into emerging threats, best practices, and the importance of resilience in the face of cyber-attacks.

Panelists included experts from Unitec, the national Guarda cyber-crime bureau, SETU, The Walton Institute, the Waterford Chamber of Commerce, Westcoast, Fortinet, Barracuda, Exertis, Usecure, Datto and Assisi house, each of whom brought a unique perspective based on their professional expertise. Their presentations not only highlighted the risks posed by cyber-crime but also emphasised the opportunities for collaboration and innovation in building stronger defences.

Audience engagement was particularly notable. Attendees posed a wide range of thoughtful, challenging, and often practical questions to the speakers, reflecting the community’s eagerness to gain actionable knowledge. Questions spanned topics such as data protection, employee training, ransomware resilience, and the role of government and industry in safeguarding critical infrastructure. The volume and depth of questions extended the panel discussion well beyond its scheduled time, underscoring the appetite for more events of this kind in the region.

Adding to the evening’s success was a charity raffle, generously supported by leading security suppliers who donated prizes. The raffle generated significant enthusiasm among attendees, with all proceeds going directly to Assisi House in Waterford, a local organisation providing essential support services to Waterford’s elderly community. The initiative not only brought an element of fun to the event but also demonstrated the industry’s commitment to giving back to the region.

Speaking after the event, Emma Lacy, Head of Marketing at Unitec, praised the level of participation: “The turnout exceeded our expectations, but even more encouraging was the level of curiosity and engagement from the audience”.

“The questions posed to our panelists showed that people are not only aware of cyber security risks but are actively seeking ways to protect themselves and their organisations,” said Emma.

“That level of involvement is exactly what we hoped to inspire. We’re also delighted that the raffle allowed us to support the vital work being done by Assisi House here in Waterford,” she added.

In addition to the panel discussions and charity raffle, the event provided an invaluable opportunity for networking. Attendees had the chance to connect with industry peers, share experiences, and establish contacts that may support future collaboration. Many participants commented on the value of being able to engage directly with experts, ask questions specific to their own circumstances, and walk away with practical advice that can be applied immediately.

Organisers expressed their gratitude to the speakers, sponsors, and attendees who contributed to the event’s success. They also confirmed that planning is already underway for follow-up sessions and future events designed to continue the conversation and provide ongoing support for businesses and individuals navigating the fast-changing cyber landscape.

The Waterford event made it clear that cyber security is not only a technical issue but a community concern that requires shared responsibility. By fostering dialogue, raising awareness, and encouraging collaboration, initiatives like this are playing a vital role in ensuring that the South-East region is well-prepared to face the challenges of the digital age.