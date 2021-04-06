Exciting times ahead for Munster Vales

Exciting times are ahead for Munster Vales is the message as the Strategic Development Plan 2020 – 2025 for the region was launched late last year. With no foreign travel, and home holidays being the focus, it’s worth looking at this plan again.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions the strategy was launched virtually and was moderated by ‘The Novel Traveller’ Michelle Jackson and managed by Munster Vales Tourism Marketing Officer Tríona O’Mahony.

Among the exciting plans presented at the launch include a focus on working with other regional tourism brands, creating experience routes and a proposed extending of the Waterford Greenway thus creating a link up with the Suir Blueway Tipperary.

Hotelier and IHF President Elaina Fitzgerald Kane spoke about the current challenges facing the hospitality industry due to the last few months.

Head of Ireland’s Ancient East Brian O Flynn outlined some powerful insights from Fáilte Ireland’s research into tourist behaviour, intent and sentiment, explaining how safety remains a key concern for visitors and that booking timelines are shortening. He added that with a growing demand for outdoor experiences, they look forward to collaborating with Munster Vales on delivering a world class visitor experience for the region.

The proposals really captured the imagination of the audience with a lot of positive feedback online.

Irish Independent travel writer Pól Ó Conghaile tweeted: ”Great to see Munster Vales launch a new 5 year strategy today. Planning for the next normal can start now, and community and sustainability need to be at the heart of future tourism. PS That greenway looks class.”

The aim of the Strategic Plan is to grow and develop Munster Vales as a tourism destination by maximising tourism business opportunities, focusing on community tourism and sustainability, stimulate alternative enterprise and maximise the value of Munster Vales as a tourism destination.

As part of the development of the plan, Munster Vales gave its stakeholders the opportunity to review the progress and identify actions to develop Munster Vales as a brand and create awareness of the destination nationally and internationally. Now those actions, ideas and suggestions have formed the roadmap for the next five years.

Tríona O’Mahony, Tourism Marketing Officer for Munster Vales said:

“We are delighted to have launched our Strategic Development Plan 2020-2025. We are really happy and excited with the very positive feedback that we have received so far about the proposals. Although this was a difficult year for everyone involved in the tourism sector we remain positive for the future of our industry. This strategic development plan is vital in shaping the future for Munster Vales as a destination and supporting our stakeholders in their businesses. Thank you to everyone that contributed towards the creation of this plan and to Michelle Jackson, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, Brian O Flynn and everyone that made the launch such a success. We are looking forward to moving forward with the plan and hopefully getting back to business in 2021.”

Munster Vales is a 1,100 kilometre stretch of olden routes and timeworn trails through the counties of Waterford, Tipperary, Cork and Limerick and across five mountain ranges. Munster Vales is supported by the four Local Authorities in aforementioned counties.

Visit www.munstervales.com for more information and to view the Strategic Plan