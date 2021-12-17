Recruitment: December 17th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.

Quality and Manufacturing

Interested in taking your career to the next

level in the thriving biopharma sector?

• Keen to do meaningful work helping people

around the world live healthier lives?

• Ready to work in a fast-moving

company where you learn and grow

as part of diverse global teams?

To learn more about current opportunities, visit

www.sanofi.com/en/careers

or search ‘Sanofi Waterford jobs’

Office and Logistics Coordinator

Experienced person sought for permanent position in an established, private

Agriculture Ingredients & Technology company servicing a national client base.

This role is based in the company’s office in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

Reporting into the Financial Manager, the Office and Logistics Coordinator will

be responsible for ensuring high quality and efficient processing of orders,

transportation and delivery as well as other office duties.

We are looking for someone with a track record of working in a professional

office environment who is looking to develop their career.

Role and responsibilities include

• Daily coordination of all goods inwards and outwards

• Inventory management and stock reconciliations

• Ensure service meets quality standards, and compliance within GMP+ and

DAFM regulations

• Accurate organisation and maintenance of files and records (paper and digital)

• Answer and respond to customer queries – redirecting where necessary

• Close co-operation with customer support team

Skills & Experience Required

• Previous experience as logistics administrator would be an advantage

• Team player with a can-do attitude who excels in a busy office environment

• Excellent communication, customer service and client relations skills

• Highly organised, with strong attention to detail and proficient in MS Office

Suite

• Ability to work on their own initiative and take ownership of the role

Attractive remuneration package on offer for an individual who meets the above

requirements.

Apply with CV on or before Monday 10th January 2022: All applications to be

submitted through our agents, Hayes & Hayes Accountants.

By post: Hayes & Hayes Accountants, 46 Lower Main Street,

Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. By email: nfo@hayesandhayes.ie

Psychotherapists and Counselling Psychologists

We are expanding our team and are now

recruiting qualified Psychotherapists

and Counselling Psychologists with

experience in child and adolescents

across Munster.

Apply today online at Pieta.ie

Help us change the face of suicide and

self-harm in Ireland.