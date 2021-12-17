Recruitment: December 17th

The Munster Express has the latest job opportunities from across Waterford and the South-East online and in our print editions.
Quality and Manufacturing
Interested in taking your career to the next
level in the thriving biopharma sector?
• Keen to do meaningful work helping people
around the world live healthier lives?
• Ready to work in a fast-moving
company where you learn and grow
as part of diverse global teams?
To learn more about current opportunities, visit
www.sanofi.com/en/careers
or search ‘Sanofi Waterford jobs’
Office and Logistics Coordinator
Experienced person sought for permanent position in an established, private
Agriculture Ingredients & Technology company servicing a national client base.
This role is based in the company’s office in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.
Reporting into the Financial Manager, the Office and Logistics Coordinator will
be responsible for ensuring high quality and efficient processing of orders,
transportation and delivery as well as other office duties.
We are looking for someone with a track record of working in a professional
office environment who is looking to develop their career.
Role and responsibilities include
• Daily coordination of all goods inwards and outwards
• Inventory management and stock reconciliations
• Ensure service meets quality standards, and compliance within GMP+ and
DAFM regulations
• Accurate organisation and maintenance of files and records (paper and digital)
• Answer and respond to customer queries – redirecting where necessary
• Close co-operation with customer support team
Skills & Experience Required
• Previous experience as logistics administrator would be an advantage
• Team player with a can-do attitude who excels in a busy office environment
• Excellent communication, customer service and client relations skills
• Highly organised, with strong attention to detail and proficient in MS Office
Suite
• Ability to work on their own initiative and take ownership of the role
Attractive remuneration package on offer for an individual who meets the above
requirements.
Apply with CV on or before Monday 10th January 2022: All applications to be
submitted through our agents, Hayes & Hayes Accountants.
By post: Hayes & Hayes Accountants, 46 Lower Main Street,
Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. By email: nfo@hayesandhayes.ie
Psychotherapists and Counselling Psychologists
We are expanding our team and are now
recruiting qualified Psychotherapists
and Counselling Psychologists with
experience in child and adolescents
across Munster.
Apply today online at Pieta.ie
Help us change the face of suicide and
self-harm in Ireland.